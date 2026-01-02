Border 2 Ghar Kab Aaoge Song Launch: Varun Dhawan, Ahan Shetty jet off to Jaisalmer; look dashing in...; fans react 'Wow...'

The Border 2 squad was seen traveling to Jaisalmer for the occasion. Varun, Ahan, singer Sonu Nigam, producers Bhushan Kumar, and Nidhi Dutta are seen in many videos arriving at the Mumbai airport on their way to the January 2 launch event.

Border 2 Song Launch: In a few weeks, Border 2, which stars Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, and Ahan Shetty, will be released in theatres. In the meanwhile, today during a lavish launch ceremony in Longewala-Tanot, Jaisalmer, Rajasthan, the makers of the film will unveil the song "Ghar Kab Aaoge." The Border 2 squad was seen traveling to Jaisalmer for the occasion. Varun, Ahan, singer Sonu Nigam, producers Bhushan Kumar, and Nidhi Dutta are seen in many videos arriving at the Mumbai airport on their way to the January 2 launch event.

Ahan , Varun Dhawan, jet off to...

Producer Bhushan Kumar and singer Sonu Nigam are seen in a paparazzi-shared video standing together at the Mumbai airport before leaving for Jaisalmer in advance of the release of Ghar Kab Aaoge. Other videos, meanwhile, shows Binoy Gandhi, producer Nidhi Dutta, Varun Dhawan, Ahan Shetty, and others at the airport.

TRENDING NOW

For those who don't know, Ghar Kab Aaoge's teaser was released a few days ago. One of the most important musical collaborations in recent memory is Sonu Nigam, Arijit Singh, Vishal Mishra, and Diljit Dosanjh. Together with the team that produced this timeless work, Anu Malik's music was recreated by Mithoon, and Manoj Muntashir Shukla's new words added to the legacy of Javed Akhtar's original.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sonu Nigam Universe (@sonunigamuniverse)

Ahan and Varun look dapper in...

In the video, the actor duo are seen inside flight. Ahan looked handsome in a beige high-neck sweater and sunglasses. While, Varun dons a brown tshirt and paired it up with coffee-brown leather jacket.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Instant Bollywood (@instantbollywood)

Producer Nidhi Dutta says...

Producer Nidhi Dutta sent a message on social media before the song's release. It read, “Ghar kab aaoge/ Sandese Aate Hain releases today. A song that was created 29 years ago by the Genius of my father JP Dutta, Javed Saab, Anu Mallik, Sonu Nigam & Roop Kumar Rathod. Today we have Re envisioned it… not to change something that’s beyond perfect but to simply add more Stories of Our Soldiers & Their Families longing for them back home. Same Emotions, Lyrics that Echo The Heartache of New Characters but the Same Immortal Melody."

She further added, “I Hope the Audiences feel the same about this one as they have the first version for all these years. A Power Packed Team backing this one…But Also just a Daughter trying to take her father’s legacy and make him proud. Give this song all the love. This one’s for you Papa & for Our Armed Forces."

Stay tuned to BollywoodLife for the latest scoops and updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, South, TV and Web-Series.



Read more