Border 2’ screening SPARKS buzz as Sunny Deol spotted with step-sisters Esha Deol and Aahana Deol; fans call it…

Actor Sunny Deol made a public appearance with his step-sisters Esha Deol and Aahana Deol on a special occasion in Mumbai on Sunday.

On Sunday, actor Sunny Deol made a public appearance with his step-sisters Esha Deol and Aahana Deol on a special occasion. The trio attended the special screening of the film Border 2 in Mumbai. They posed together for the paparazzi as they arrived outside the venue before the screening. There was a smile on the faces of all three, which was attracting people's attention. Sunny Deol stood in the middle and lovingly placed his hands on Esha and Aahana's shoulders.

Sunny Deol with step-sister Esha and Aahana Deol

The occasion was also special as it was the trio's first public appearance together after the demise of their father and veteran actor Dharmendra. The Deol family has been very private after Dharmendra's departure, so seeing Sunny, Esha, and Aahana together, people showered a lot of love on social media.

Watch the video here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Filmfare (@filmfare)

Netizens reaction

Many fans called it an emotional moment and appreciated the family's togetherness. One user wrote, “At the end all that matters is family.” Another wrote, “So nice to see them together.” A fan commented, “God bless them always.” A user added, “Brother & Sister' from another mother but united together..nice to see you.”

Sunny Deol surprises fans

On the same evening, Sunny Deol gave his fans another big surprise. He suddenly reached the famous Gaiety Galaxy theatre in Mumbai, where a large audience was present to watch Border 2. As soon as Sunny reached there in his car, the fans got excited to see him. People started shouting his name, clapping, and the atmosphere outside the theatre turned into a complete celebration. Sunny Deol also greeted his fans.

Border 2 box office collection

If we talk about the box office of the film, Border 2 is performing well. According to industry tracker Sacnilk, the film registered a tremendous jump on the third day of its releasethat is Sunday. It collected Rs 54.5 crore on Sunday. The total earnings of the film have reached Rs 121 crore.

About Border 2

The story of Border 2 is based on the backdrop of the 1971 Indo-Pak war, and this time the film is inspired by Operation Genghis Khan. The film also stars Suniel Shetty, Akshaye Khanna, and Sunny Deol in pivotal roles.

