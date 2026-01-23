Border 2: Sunny Deol fans chant 'Jai Shri Ram', laud him for combating Pakistani soldiers with…

Border 2 Viral News: Border 2 starring Sunny Deol has been released in theatres today, January 23, 2026. Amidst the delay, the fans' reaction to the film's scene goes viral.

Border 2 will strike a chord with Sunny Deol fans for multiple reasons. But what remains as the key factor is Sunny Deol's impeccable performance. This could be seen from the excitement that viewers expressed in the Noida cinema hall. We were at Movietime Dharam Palace, when fans started chanting 'Jai Shri Ram' after watching Sunny Deol take on the Pakistani army. Sunny's powerful onscreen presence has left an impact on fans.

Sunny Deol fans chant Jai Shri Ram

The video was shared on social media which immediately went viral. The viral post reads, "#SunnyDeol crossed #border again. The lion is back to roar on the battlefield! ? High octane energy and pure nostalgia as Sunny Paaji returns for #Border2. Hindustan Zindabad! ??. massive vibe! theater turns into a stadium already with chants of Jai Shri Ram.@iamsunnydeol"

Check out the tweet below:

#SunnyDeol crossed #border again. The lion is back to roar on the battlefield! ? High octane energy and pure nostalgia as Sunny Paaji returns for #Border2. Hindustan Zindabad! ??. massive vibe! theater turns into a stadium already with chants of Jai Shri Ram. @iamsunnydeol pic.twitter.com/pr9B9q4Gla

— Kalam Wali Baai (@shivani_duksh) January 23, 2026

Sunny Deol celebrates Border 2

On Friday morning, Border 2 star Sunny Deol took to his Instagram account, asking fans to relax and enjoy the film. In the caption of his post, Sunny Deol gave a positive message about the release of the film. He wrote,“#Border2 Day Today!!! No worries, no stress. Kick back, relax and let’s all enjoy #Border2 together.”

About Border 2

Border 2 stars Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, Mona Singh, Sonam Bajwa and Ahan Shetty. The film has been directed by Anurag Singh. Sunny Deol plays the role of Lt. Col. Fateh Singh Kaler.

