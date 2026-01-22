Border 2: Sunny Deol lauded for VIRAL post on..., fans call him 'humble and...'

Border 2 features Sunny Deol essaying the role of Major Kuldip Singh Chandpuri. Ahead of the release, Sunny Deol took to Instagram to share a string of photos.

Border 2: The much-anticipated Sunny Deol-starrer Border 2 has been making headlines for its powerful trailer, impeccable performance and soul-stirring music. The spiritual successor to the 1997 classic Border, Border 2 features Sunny Deol essaying the role of Major Kuldip Singh Chandpuri. Ahead of the release, Sunny Deol took to Instagram to share a string of photos. For the unversed, the film is set against the backdrop of the Indo-Pakistani conflict, and it brings to the viewers incredible stories of courage and sacrifice.

Sunny Deol at INS Vikrant

What is Sunny Deol's VIRAL post about?

Sunny Deol took to Instagram to express is gratitude and respect for Indian forces. His strong post also focuses on INS Vikrant. His post read, "Some places don’t just surround you , they change you. INS Vikrant filled me with immense pride, strength, and courage. A moment I’ll carry forever. Salute to our Navy, our forces, and the spirit that protects our motherland every single day. Jai Hind."

Border 2 cast

The powerful cast also includes Varun Dhawan as Colonel Hoshiar Singh Dahiya, Diljit Dosanjh as Nirmal Jit Singh Sekhon, and Ahan Shetty as Lt Cdr MS Rawat. The film also features Sonam Bajwa, Mona Singh, and Medha Rana in key roles.

Sunny Deol recalls Dharmendra as the...

Earlier in Jaisalmer, Sunny discussed the inspiration behind Border and acknowledged that his passion of military films was shaped by his father, Dharmendra. Speaking about the influence of Haqeeqat, he said, “I did Border because when I watched my father Dharmendra’s film Haqeeqat, I loved it deeply. I was a child then. So, when I became an actor, I decided to make a film similar to my father’s movie. I spoke to J P Dutta, and we decided to make a film on the Longewala subject, which is extremely close to our hearts and lives in the hearts of all of you."

