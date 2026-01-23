Border 2: Sunny Deol spotted with mother Prakash Kaur as…; heartwarming video goes VIRAL; fans react, ‘Bhagwan sabko…’

Sunny Deol has been making headlines for all the right reasons. As Border 2 hits theatres, Sunny Deol's heartwarming video with mother, Prakash Kaur, is going viral on social media.

Sunny Deol is in the news these days for his film Border 2, but this time the reason is not any of his action scenes, but an emotional moment with his mother. A video is going viral on social media in which Sunny Deol is seen supporting his mother, Prakash Kaur, by holding her hand. In this video, Sunny shows a lot of simplicity and affection, seeing which people became emotional. Fans described this moment as a beautiful example of a mother-son relationship.

Sunny Deol's viral video with mother Prakash Kaur

In the video, Sunny Deol can be seen taking full care of his mother while taking her to the car. They are seen making sure that their mother can walk comfortably and does not face any kind of problem. People have posted lots of comments and reactions to the video. Notably, Prakash Kaur is rarely seen in public places, so it makes the video even more special.

TRENDING NOW

Watch the video:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Instant Bollywood (@instantbollywood)

Netizens' reaction to Sunny Deol’s viral video

Fans are loving Sunny Deol’s caring side. Many of the fans applauded his affection towards his mother. One user said, “Salute you, Sunny Paji aisa beta bhagwaan sab ko de.” Another complimented the mother-son bond and wrote, “Maa ke liye bacche hmesha chote hote hai.” Third user added, “Maa ke bina sb kuchh adhura hai.” One user praised the film and wrote, “Border 2 – Deshbhakti ka doosra naam, Seene mein junoon, haath mein tiranga.” This video was discussed at a time when Sunny Deol's much-awaited film Border 2 was released in theaters. Fans are quite excited for the film.

All about Border 2: Runtime, cast, and story

It is being said that the length of Border 2 is about 192 minutes, that is, over 3 hours. Border 2 is a sequel to the 1997 superhit film Border, directed by Anurag Singh. The film is based on the 1971 India-Pakistan war and showcases the combined power of the Indian Army, Air Force, and Navy. The film stars Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, Ahan Shetty, and Sunny Deol in lead roles. The film also stars Mona Singh, Sonam Bajwa, and others.

Stay tuned to BollywoodLife for the latest scoops and updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, South, TV and Web-Series.



Read more