Border 2 Quick review: Sunny Deol ROARS back in top form; Diljit Dosanjh, Ahan Shetty, Varun Dhawan keep...

Border 2 Review: The original Border, which was released in 1997, holds immense significance in Indian cinema. Directed by JP Dutta, Border wasn't just a war film, but an emotional narrative that put focus on the 1971 Indo-Pak war and turned it into mainstream popular culture. Almost three decades later, Border 2 has arrived. Even as India’s political and cinematic environment has changed, its importance remains massive. Its significance not only lies in nostalgia but also in how the interpretation of patriotism and war has evolved. If Border is still remembered for the honesty with which it told the story of the 1971 war, then Border 2 wins hearts because you don't just watch soldiers fighting, but you feel what they are fighting for.

Sunny Deol back with ICONIC roar

Sunny Deol won hearts with his impeccable performance in Border. In Border 2, his iconic roar can't be ignored. His aggression and volume feel real. Sunny, as Lt Col Fateh Singh Kaler is a true leader and mentor for his regiment.

No complicated storytelling

The film doesn’t get lost in complex storytelling or subplots that are just not required. It is fully aware of what it wants to say. This isn't just the story of a war, but also about soldiers, their families, their courage, their fear. The film doesn't rely on overthinking or unnecessary gimmicks. Director Anurag Singh keeps the narrative clean and focused. Yes, emotions flow naturally rather than being forced.

First half high on action, emotion and humour

The film is an interesting mix of humour, emotion and action. You will be impressed with the perfection with which Indian officers take on their enemies. Diljit Dosanjh, Varun Dhawan and Ahan Shetty play their parts with perfection. Their chemistry appears real, and their bonhomie will leave you in splits, only to prepare you for what the second half has to offer. Definitely a must-watch!

