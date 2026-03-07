Boyfriend On Demand ending explained: Will Seo Mi-Rae leave the virtual world for park? Here’s what we know

The K-drama Boyfriend on Demand on Netflix has been making waves since its release. The chemistry between Jisoo and Seo In-guk has been well liked by the audience. Let's find out what happens at the end of the story.

Recently released romantic K-drama Boyfriend on Demand on Netflix is in the discussion these days. The interesting storyline and brilliant performances by the actors have caught the attention of the audience. The chemistry of Jisoo and Seo In-guk has been well liked by the audience. The series was released on Netflix on March 6, 2026, and has been trending on social media since its release. Fans of the K-drama are constantly talking about its characters and story.

What is the story of K-drama Boyfriend on Demand?

The story of the series revolves around a girl named Seo Mi-rae, played by Jisoo. Seo Mi-rae is a webtoon producer and is always busy because of her work. Her career is very demanding and her life schedule is also very busy. However, all is not well in his personal life. She has failed in love many times and has been troubled by real-world dating. So she joins a special kind of subscription service, which makes people experience romance in the virtual world.

After going into the virtual world, Seo Mi-rae meets many different people.During this time, she meets an architecture student named Eun Ho, with whom she becomes emotionally attached. In the real world, he meets his rival Park Kyeong-nam. In the beginning, there is a lot of debate and confrontation between the two, but gradually this relationship begins to turn into friendship and then love.

Boyfriend On Demand’ ending explained

The big twist in the story comes when Seo Mi-rae realizes that Eun Ho isn't as serious with her as she thought. In fact, he talks to many other girls on the app in the same way. This hurts Seo Mi-rae a lot. She then creates a new custom character on the app called Gu Yeong-il. Surprisingly, this character looks a lot like Park Kyeong-nam. When Park comes to know about this, there is a lot of argument between the two and there is a distance in their relationship.

However, after some time, Park realizes that he truly loves Seo Mi-rae. His friends also explain to him that he is upset because he has true feelings in his heart. Eventually Park goes to Seo Mi-rae again and professes his love. Initially, Seo Mi-rae wants to keep their relationship hidden from the office, but later she accepts the truth. She finally bids adieu to the virtual world and embraces her relationship with Park. With this, the story of Boyfriend on Demand ends with the happy ending of Seo Mi-rae and Park Kyeong-nam.

