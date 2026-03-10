Boyfriend On Demand: Jisoo-Seo In-Guk's VIRAL Korean drama sets new record, fans celebrate

Boyfriend On Demand is a new Korean series recently released on the OTT platform Netflix. Within a few days of its release, the series has achieved a major milestone.

Boyfriend On Demand is a new Korean series recently released on the OTT platform Netflix, which has caught the attention of the audience in a short time. The show stars popular K-pop star Jisoo and popular actor Seo In-guk in the lead roles. It is a 10-episode series in the romantic comedy genre, created by director Kim Jung-sik. The show was released on Netflix on March 6, 2026, and became the talk of the town among viewers who love K-dramas as soon as it was released.

Boyfriend On Demand breaks records

Within a few days of its release, the series has achieved a major milestone. It has scored 95 percent in the audience rating on the popular review website Rotten Tomatoes. With this, it has become the highest-rated debut show among the Korean shows released in the year 2026. After getting such good ratings, the show is becoming increasingly popular. In India, too, it has made it to the list of Netflix's top 10 shows, which shows that the story and characters are being liked by the audience.

Fans celebrate Boyfriend On Demand achievement

Fans are loving the Korean series based on a unique concept. One of the users wrote, “Okay, I’m back with my review on Boyfriend on Demand it’s on Netflix 10 episodes all out.First of all, the concept alone is enough to make you curious. A virtual boyfriend subscription where you can basically experience different versions of love It sounds ridiculous at first, but once the story settles in, you start to see the quiet layer underneath itthe loneliness, the need to be loved, the comfort people sometimes look for in places that aren’t entirely real.” It further added, “If you’re looking for a cute, bingeable K-drama with a fresh twist on romance, this is definitely for you. You will laugh, you will smile, you will swoon, and you also get to see some of your faves, like Lee Jae-wook as one of the virtual boyfriends.”

What is the story of Boyfriend On Demand?

The story of this series is set in an interesting, slightly futuristic world. It shows a technology that lets people prepare a boyfriend of their choice in a virtual dating system. The main character of the story is a webtoon producer named Mi-Ray, who is very tired of her work and everyday life. She uses this technology to enter a virtual relationship world where she experiences spending time with the boyfriend of her dreams.

Stay tuned to BollywoodLife for the latest scoops and updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, South, TV and Web-Series.



Read more