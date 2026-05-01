Britney Spears FACES charges over driving under influence, confirms police

Britney Spears is facing a misdemeanor DUI charge and prosecutors say it's because she was allegedly driving under the influence of both alcohol and at least one drug, Read further to know what exactly is going?

Britney Spears FACES charges over driving under influence, confirms police

Britney Spears is facing a misdemeanor DUI charge in Ventura County, California and prosecutors say it’s because she was allegedly driving under the influence of both alcohol and at least one drug. They’re not saying exactly what substances were involved, or how much, but the single charge was filed this week against the 44-year old pop star.

No word yet from Britney’s camp, they haven’t responded to requests for comment.

The arrest happened back in March, just outside her home. The California Highway Patrol says they spotted Britney speeding and driving erratically in her black BMW on the 101 freeway. Officers pulled her over, noticed signs she was impaired, and gave her field sobriety tests right there on the side of the road. She ended up in the Ventura County jail on suspicion of DUI involving both alcohol and drugs, but got out on bail the next day. Cops finished investigating later that month and handed everything over to prosecutors.

After the arrest, Britney’s spokesperson didn’t try to defend her actions, calling them “completely inexcusable,” and even said this should be the wake up call she’s needed for a long time. A little over a month later, her team says Britney checked herself into a substance abuse treatment program. She has an arraignment scheduled for Monday, but with this being a misdemeanor, showing up in person isn’t required.

Britney’s journey has been anything but smooth. She shot to global stardom as a teenager with hits like “...Baby One More Time,” “Toxic,” and “Gimme More,” stacking up platinum and diamond albums along the way. But her private life became headline fodder in the 2000s, especially after a court put her father in charge of her life and finances, something that lasted until 2021.

Since the conservatorship ended, she’s had some major changes, she got married and then divorced, wrote a bestselling memoir, The Woman in Me, and, on the music front, has only popped up for the occasional collaboration since her last studio album in 2016.

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