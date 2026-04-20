BTS ARIRANG sets NEW benchmark; ARMYs celebrate as it emerges as first K-pop album to spend 4 weeks in TOP 3

BTS comeback album ARIRANG has officially become the first K-pop album ever to spend four consecutive weeks inside the top three of the Billboard 200 chart. Read further to know what fans are saying about the big win, the singers just had.

BTS is making history once again. The group’s comeback album ARIRANG has officially become the first K-pop album ever to spend four consecutive weeks inside the top three of the Billboard 200 chart. After debuting at No. 1 and holding the top spot for three straight weeks, ARIRANG is now sitting at No. 3 in its fourth week on the chart. This makes it the longest-running top-three K-pop album in Billboard 200 history.

A Comeback After Military Service

ARIRANG marked BTS’ first group album after the members completed their military service, The album was one of the most highly anticipated releases of the year, and it did not disappoint. From the moment it was released, ARIRANG dominated charts, broke records, proved just how powerful BTS's popularity still is.

The Album Had A Massive Opening Week

ARIRANG had the biggest opening week of 2026 so far. In its first week alone, the album earned more than 641,000 equivalent album units in the United States. Out of that total, more than 532,000 came from pure album sales, showing just how strong BTS’ physical sales continue to be. The album was released in multiple formats including CD, vinyl, cassette, digital download, and streaming.

BTS Breaks Their Own Billboard Record

Before ARIRANG, BTS had already made history by becoming the first Korean act to spend more than one week at No. 1 on the Billboard 200. Their previous chart-topping albums all spent only one week in the top spot. However, ARIRANG managed to stay at No. 1 for three weeks before moving down to No. 3, giving BTS another major record to their name.

ARMYs Celebrate Online

Fans quickly took to social media to celebrate the new milestone. Many ARMYs called ARIRANG a “legendary comeback” and praised BTS for returning stronger than ever after their long hiatus. Several fans also pointed out how meaningful the achievement feels because the group had been away for years due to military service.

ARIRANG Continues To Dominate

Even in its fourth week, ARIRANG remains one of the biggest albums in the world. The album is currently competing with new releases from artists like Ye, Melanie Martinez, and Yeat, but BTS continues to hold a strong position on the chart. With the group already making history once again, many fans believe ARIRANG still has a long way to go before its record-breaking run comes to an end.

Stay tuned to BollywoodLife for the latest scoops and updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, South, TV and Web-Series.



Read more