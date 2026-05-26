BTS BEATS Taylor Swift, Bad Bunny for 2026 AMAs top prize, ‘SWIM’ named song of summer

Read further as BTS celebrates their ARIRANG era with a second AMAs Artist Of The Year trophy.

BTS BEATS Taylor Swift, Bad Bunny for 2026 AMAs top prize, ‘SWIM’ named song of summer

BTS just showed everyone they’re still at the top of their game. On Sunday night, they took home Artist Of The Year at the 52nd American Music Awards, held at MGM Grand Garden Arena. This was their second time winning the biggest award, first time was back in 2021, when they made history as the first Asian act to snag the title.

The competition was tough. BTS was up against huge stars like Bad Bunny, Bruno Mars, Taylor Swift, Harry Styles, Lady Gaga, Justin Bieber, Kendrick Lamar, Morgan Wallen, and Sabrina Carpenter. But fans pushed them over the finish line. All seven members, RM, Jin, SUGA, j-hope, Jimin, V, and Jung Kook were there to accept, and the timing worked out perfectly since they’re in town playing four sold-out shows at Allegiant Stadium.

As the crowd went wild, RM stepped up to the mic. “Thank you. It’s an honor to have this precious award once again after everybody’s done their military service,” he said. “Biggest thanks and gratitude, as always, goes to ARMY for the past 13 years. Thank you so much.” J-hope grinned at the fans and flashed a “6-7” sign, adding, “We have been overwhelmed by the reaction from the album. Thank you for embracing us on every single song.” Jimin shouted out the fans who stuck with them on tour. Jin and Jung Kook kept it short and sweet: “We love you, ARMY.”

But the winning didn’t stop there. Earlier that evening, BTS also snatched up Song of the Summer with “SWIM,” a standout from their new album ARIRANG. This puts their AMA trophy count at 11. They picked up their first AMA back in 2018 for Top Social Artist and haven’t stopped since: Tour of the Year, Favorite Duo or Group, Favorite K-Pop Artist, Favorite Pop Song, and four straight wins for Favorite Pop Duo or Group from 2019 through 2022.

Really, this year’s been a huge comeback for the group. BTS came back in March, not long after wrapping up their military service last June. Since then, they’ve dropped their fifth studio album ARIRANG, put out a documentary, and started a massive world tour, 82 shows in 34 cities. ARIRANG hit No. 1 on both the Billboard 200 and Top Album Sales and stayed up there for three weeks.

And they’re not done yet. Their Vegas shows continue, with concerts lined up for Wednesday, May 27, and Thursday, May 28 at Allegiant Stadium. After Vegas, they head home to Busan for a few shows, then set off to the UK and Europe. In July, they’ll hit the FIFA World Cup Halftime Show in New Jersey, then finish up their U.S. tour dates. For a group that just reunited, they’re moving full speed ahead.

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