BTS BREAKS iTunes records with ‘Come Over’ as post-military era hits new peak

BTS is dominating 2026 with their post-military comeback. 'Come Over', originally a vinyl-only track from April's ARIRANG album, hit No. 1 on iTunes in 79 countries after its June 12 digital drop. Read further to know everything about the crazy comeback that the band had this year after keeping thier fans in wait for so long.

BTS BREAKS iTunes records with ‘Come Over’ as post-military era hits new peak

BTS hasn’t just returned, they’ve taken over. Their new digital single ‘Come Over’ dropped on June 12, 2026, at 1 p.m. KST, and less than a day later, it was already sitting at No. 1 on iTunes charts in 79 countries. The US, UK, Japan, France, Germany, Brazil, Australia, you name it, they topped it. Old ARMYs said it felt like the glory days of 2020. New fans? They finally got to see what BTS’s global power means up close. But let’s be real, this song is just one thread in a much bigger 2026 tapestry.

‘Come Over’ started life as a secret, a bonus track stuck at the end of the Deluxe Vinyl edition of BTS’s newest album, ARIRANG. Instantly, it turned into a collector’s grail. Social media lit up with grainy snippets, nervous covers. Then, BIGHIT MUSIC gave in and released it officially this week. By 6 a.m. the next day, the track had claimed the top spot on iTunes in 79 countries. It sounds nothing like a typical BTS title track, think softer, less “main stage,” more “late-night playlist.” The song just floats, full of longing and harmonies, and fans connected. Clearly, the world was more than ready.

ARIRANG: The Album That Brought All 7 Back

All of this is happening because of one thing: ARIRANG. The album came out in April. With all seven members finished with military service, it’s their first true group album since 2020’s BE. Even the title, ARIRANG, nods to an old Korean folk song full of emotion and hope. The music pulls in Korean instruments, but you’ll hear plenty of pop, rock, hip-hop, and R&B too.

Critics called it their most “Korean” record but also their most global. You get wild energy on the single ‘Golden Hour’ and then, a track like ‘Still With You 2026’ that throws back to Jungkook’s old SoundCloud days. ‘Come Over’, the mysterious vinyl cut, stitched the whole album together.

The numbers really do tell the story. ARIRANG just wrapped up its ninth (and counting) week at No. 1 on Spotify’s Global Top Albums chart, two weeks there this June alone. Physical sales in Korea are over 5.2 million, and the vinyl? Sold out in 10 minutes. That’s the group work. But individually, the BTS members have not slowed down.

What Are BTS Up To Now?

RM hosted a photography show in Seoul and dropped a spoken-word collab with Balming Tiger, Jin jumped back into variety shows and landed a big skincare campaign, SUGA picked up his Agust D tour, which got cut short in 2023, and started out with smaller theaters before shifting back to group work, j-hope announced a solo tour extension, HOPE ON THE STAGE 2026, and co-produced pieces of ARIRANG. Jimin launched a mini fashion line and started filming a dance doc, V booked new acting projects and released LAYOVER 2, his latest EP. Jungkook is still running with Calvin Klein and teasing a big US collaboration.

Even with these side projects, the group is acting like a group again. Weekly behind-the-scenes videos, joint livestreams, and a high-energy FESTA 2026 performance reminded everyone why their chemistry is one of a kind.

The Tour Talk: ‘ARIRANG: The Tour’ And The Map So Far

‘ARIRANG: The Tour’ is officially happening. BIGHIT announced the first cities in May Seoul, Tokyo, LA, Chicago, New York, London, Paris, Berlin, São Paulo, and Sydney, running August through December. Pre-sale chaos is back: all the stadium dates vanished in seconds, with Ticketmaster saying 3.1 million fans waited in line for the US shows.

If rumors are to be believed, the setlist’s got new stuff from ARIRANG, classics from Map of the Soul, Proof, and solo features. Leaks say the stage leans deep into Korean aesthetics, hanok screens, live traditional percussion, total spectacle but then there’s the elephant in the room: India’s not on the tour. Indian ARMYs noticed. Big time.

When the schedule dropped, #BTSComeToIndia trended for 14 straight hours. Fans pointed out that Indian listeners now stream BTS more than almost anyone else on Spotify and YouTube. Mumbai, Delhi, and Bangalore all sit in the group’s top 10 listener cities worldwide.

Indian ARMYs: ‘Why Not India?’

Venue size, complicated show logistics, and the giant, technical staging are major challenges. Right now, India just doesn’t have enough massive indoor stadiums to pull off the full ARIRANG production. Plus, 2026’s list is packed, BIGHIT usually adds new countries on a second or third tour leg. Hope isn’t lost, though. HYBE opened a Mumbai office two years ago and put on an official BTS exhibit in Delhi last year. The company calls India “a priority market.” For now, Indian fans are scooping up tickets for Singapore, Bangkok, and Dubai dates rumored for early 2027. It hurts, but the hope hangs on. One fan put it best: “We waited through the military. We’ll wait for the tour. Just don’t skip us again.”

What’s Next For BTS In 2026?

Here’s how the rest of 2026 is shaping up, at least so far: June and July - ‘Come Over’ promotions, FESTA content, and probably US talk shows. August - Tour officially starts at Jamsil in Seoul. September - Disney+ launches Monuments: Beyond The Star S2, a docuseries covering 2022-2026. Later this year - Talk of a ARIRANG album repackage with a couple new songs, and Grammy hype.

BTS is also locked in for Global Citizen Festival in New York and is rumored to be headlining a massive European festival in 2027.

Why This Comeback Hits Different

It’s not just about chart stats or sold-out stadiums. It’s about seven guys stepping away, growing up, and then returning together on their own terms. ARIRANG feels like a letter to fans and to Korea itself. ‘Come Over’ is the last line: “We’re still here. You’re welcome anytime.” Sure, 79 No. 1s on iTunes is a headline. Indian ARMYs are still waiting for their concert date. But they’re definitely not waiting to stream. ARIRANG is No. 1. ‘Come Over’ is No. 1. BTS in 2026? Still the standard.

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