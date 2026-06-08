BTS FESTA 2026: ARMYs get emotional over 56 UNSEEN 13 side film moments showing OT7 bond

BTS FESTA 2026 just got more nostalgic. The new 13 Side Film set shows the members eating, rehearsing, and laughing together. Plus, that full-circle Bomunsa Temple moment with Suga and V. Here's what fans are saying.

BTS FESTA 2026: ARMYs get emotional over 56 UNSEEN 13 side film moments showing OT7 bond

BTS FESTA 2026 just dropped a set of 56 new photos from the fan-loved 13 Side Film series, and honestly, it hit ARMYs right in the heart. These shots bring back that familiar feeling, OT7, together, like family. The 13 Side Film has always been about the quiet stuff most people never see. Not the flashy stage lights or glossy music videos, but the moments in between: eating together, laughing backstage, looking tired but happy after practice. This year’s release is packed with everything from sweaty dance runs to those rare, chill moments during Run BTS 2.0 filming.

If you look through them, you’ll catch BTS just being themselves, hoodies, bare faces, joking around in rehearsal rooms, slouching next to each other between sets, passing food around, not caring about anything else. It’s not about looking perfect; it’s about being real, and fans really cherish that.

Suga And V’s Temple Photo Leaves Fans Emotional

One photo that got all the love is Suga and V standing at Bomunsa Temple on Ganghwado Island. They went there to pray for BTS’s ARIRANG comeback. What stings (in a good way) is that it calls back to 2016, when all seven visited the same temple during their Wings rookie days. Seeing Suga and V returning ten years later, just the two of them feels like a loop closing. Fans flooded X and Instagram, calling the moment healing, nostalgic, and proof the group still remembers where they began.

Why These 56 Photos Hit Different

These 56 photos just hit different. They aren’t scripted. There’s no elaborate concept. It’s just seven people, side by side after all these years, still finding comfort with one another. You see them cracking up in the middle of practice, sleeping on random couches, looking totally at home while filming Run BTS 2.0 without any walls up.

ARMY Reactions: ‘My Seven, My Forever Home’

That’s the OT7 magic. Somebody on X wrote, “This is what home feels like.” Another said, “My seven, my forever family.” The pictures don’t try to be iconic, they just show a bond that refuses to break, no matter the solo ventures or time apart. And wow, ARMYs reacted fast. Hashtags for 13 Side Film and OT7 exploded everywhere. People weren’t just talking about how great the guys looked; it was about belonging. Fans shared how these snapshots reminded them of their own closest friends or growing up side by side with BTS. “After three years, seeing them together like this, outside, sun on their faces, nothing better,” one fan wrote. The earlier Family Photo set already nailed the emotional vibe, but these new images take it even deeper. Individual moments shine, but you still see BTS as one tight group.

What Else Is Coming In BTS FESTA 2026

There’s still more lined up for BTS FESTA 2026. Fans have Family Photos now, the Hooligan performance, and each member’s Normal Log, RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook. Up next: a Run BTS 2.0 teaser, new episodes, the official Come Over release, and those massive Busan concerts. Every reveal feels like a slow-burn celebration of everything BTS has built. But for now, those 56 photos are enough. They’re not just images. To ARMY, they’re proof, even after solo projects, enlistment, and all the craziness of fame, that BTS at its core hasn’t changed. OT7 is still home.

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