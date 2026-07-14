BTS' J-Hope's Munich look goes VIRAL after fans spot 'Om' symbol on his bandana, Indian fans flood social media with reactions

BTS member J-Hope has gone viral after wearing a green bandana featuring repeated 'Om' symbols during his Munich concert. While many Indian ARMY celebrated the moment online, others had a mixed reaction to it, Read further to know what's going on.

BTS' J-Hope's Munich look goes VIRAL after fans spot 'Om' symbol on his bandana, Indian fans flood social media with reactions

BTS’s J-Hope has fans buzzing again, but this time, it’s not because of a new track or some fresh dance moves. During the Munich leg of his ARIRANG World Tour, he caught the eye of Indian fans by wearing a green bandana covered in ‘Om’ symbols. Videos from that night blew up online almost instantly, and Indian ARMY took over social media with a flood of excited posts.

J-Hope’s concert style got everyone talking

At soundcheck in Munich, J-Hope stuck to his usual chill streetwear. A baggy green shirt, jeans, white socks, slides, and his go-to sunglasses but honestly, nobody could stop looking at the green bandana he wrapped around his head. Turns out, it’s the Flash Bandana Green from Cactus Plant Flea Market. Alongside its paisley patterns and flowery doodles, the bandana repeats the ‘Om' symbol in white, plus there’s a smiling sun printed right in the middle. That sacred symbol didn’t go unnoticed. Plenty of Indian fans started sharing pictures and videos all over social media, lighting up their timelines with reactions and excitement.

Indian ARMY goes wild over the viral clips

As soon as those clips made the rounds online, Indian ARMY couldn’t hide how thrilled they were. Some fans just loved seeing the sacred symbol as part of J-Hope’s look, while others dropped heart emojis everywhere or posted messages about how happy they felt. One fan shared, “I am so happy Om ?️?️.” Someone else commented, “Really OMG I am happy ??,” and another just went with, “Jai Mata Di ❤️?.”

HOBI WEARING A GREEN BANDANA FOR TODAY'S SOUNDCHECK OHMYGOD HE LOOKS SO HOT!! pic.twitter.com/dCSgACguVl — ۟ (@urdailyhope) July 12, 2026

Not everyone saw the same thing, though. A few people mentioned that the ‘Om’ symbol isn’t just Indian, it’s deeply spiritual in Hinduism and means more than just its place of origin. Others noticed that J-Hope has worn this bandana before as well.

Why the bandana mattered so much

‘Om’ is a powerful symbol in Hinduism. People believe it represents the original sound of the universe, so seeing J-Hope wear it on stage instantly resonated with a lot of Indian fans. Whether he picked it just for the style or threw it on as part of his usual rotation, that bandana quickly became one of the highlights of J-Hope’s Munich show.

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