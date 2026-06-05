BTS KICKS off 13th anniversary, becomes first artist to cross 80M followers on Spotify, YouTube, Instagram, and TikTok

Read further on how BTS became the first artist to hit 80 million followers on Spotify, YouTube, Instagram, and TikTok.

BTS KICKS off 13th anniversary, becomes first artist to cross 80M followers on Spotify, YouTube, Instagram, and TikTok

BTS just smashed another record. Right before their 13th anniversary, the group became the only artist ever to break 80 million followers on Spotify, YouTube, Instagram, and TikTok. Nobody else has come close to that kind of reach across these platforms.

Breaking Down The Numbers

The numbers are wild: 86.2 million on Spotify, 84.6 million on YouTube, 80.3 million on Instagram, and 80 million on TikTok. That covers just about every kind of fan. Whether you’re streaming their music, watching their videos, scrolling through photos, or catching their short clips, BTS’s fans are everywhere and totally engaged.

Timing Lines Up With FESTA 2026

This all happened just as BTS FESTA 2026 launched. Starting June 4, the group got together for their Family Photos, packing RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook into one shot. It’s a huge moment for fans: a fresh record and the beginning of their anniversary festivities. With the members gradually shifting back towards group activities, ARMYs are in for a month packed with celebrations.

Why This Milestone Matters?

Hitting that mark on a single app is big; doing it on four shows lasting influence and massive appeal. BTS hasn’t just built a following, they’ve created a worldwide community that follows them everywhere, across every platform and era. Thirteen years after debut, they’re still breaking boundaries and inventing new records as they go, And if anything by the looks of FESTA, they’re just getting started.

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