BTS meet Mexican President, hold ARIRANG album at National Palace as fans FLOOD Zócalo

BTS just gave Mexico City a moment nobody's going to forget anytime soon. 50,000 fans crammed into the Z calo, all hoping for a glimpse of their idols. Read further to know everything we know so far about thier mexico trip and how fans are reacting to it.

BTS meet Mexican President, hold ARIRANG album at National Palace as fans FLOOD Zócalo

BTS just gave Mexico City a moment nobody’s going to forget anytime soon. Picture this: 50,000 fans crammed into the Zócalo, all hoping for a glimpse of their idols. The guys walked out onto the balcony of Mexico’s National Palace after hanging out with President Claudia Sheinbaum. The crowd exploded. They waved, smiled, honestly, there wasn’t even a stage or music, just pure excitement and a wave.

Lizeth Zarate, who oversees Zócalo events, said it best: “That’s 50,000 people.” That’s like filling a stadium, but nobody needed a ticket. Just passion. RM took the mic and charmed everyone in Spanish: “I love you, I adore you. Thank you very much!” People went wild. President Sheinbaum looked thrilled too and snapped a photo with the group, holding their new album, ARIRANG. She even joked about inviting them back next year.

JUST LOOK AT THEM ? pic.twitter.com/fzP5mXTjWo — BTS Updates, News & Charts ⁷ (@_BTSMoments_) May 7, 2026

The real reason BTS is in town?

They’re playing three stadium shows, May 7, 9, and 10 and tickets vanished in minutes. Over 135,000 tickets gone, just like that. Most bands would dream of that for an entire tour, but here it’s just three nights. For fans outside, seeing them at the palace felt like their own concert. “They’re my whole world,” said Estefany Victoriano, 25, surrounded by all the hype. Zoe Perez, 18, wiped away tears and managed, “I’m speechless. It’s beautiful seeing them in real life. I couldn’t get tickets, so yeah, I’m emotional.”

This visit is a highlight of BTS’s big comeback. They’ve just jumped back after almost four years off for military service, and the new album, ARIRANG, is already breaking records. It’s named for a Korean folk song, mixes traditional sounds with their typical pop, hip-hop, and R&B style, and is topping iTunes in over 90 countries. Critics love the cultural depth, fans feel like it’s a love letter to both home and each other. Their lead single is everywhere global TV, TikTok and the choreography is sparking new trends. Even though the group’s talked about shaking off some rust after their hiatus, it never really shows once they hit the stage.

What’s next?

The tour keeps rolling. Word is, they’ve got more Latin America dates coming up, Asia is in the cards by summer, and North America’s on the way. The members are still balancing solo work, Jin’s popping up in variety shows, Suga’s busy producing, J-Hope’s hitting festivals, Jimin and Jungkook keep dropping collabs, V’s got acting gigs, and RM’s in the art scene. They’re everywhere, honestly.

????⚡ BTS's Taehyung gave a short speech at Mexico's National Palace, attempting Spanish to greet the 50k crowd, expressing how much BTS missed Mexico and thanking fans for their love. pic.twitter.com/fuYy62n2Wp — BuzzBrief (@_BuzzBrief__) May 7, 2026

Right now though, it’s all about ARIRANG and the tour. The Mexico palace moment wasn’t just some photo op, it showed just how much BTS matters, not just as musicians but as cultural ambassadors. When a president personally asks them back, you know they’ve crossed a line from artists to real connectors.

For ARMY, seeing BTS at the National Palace just hit differently. No sponsors, no venues, just seven guys returning from service, welcomed home by a president and a roaring crowd. After years of solo projects and speculation about whether they'd ever reunite, this week made one thing crystal clear: BTS is back, all seven together. And if the reaction in Mexico is anything to go by, the world is right there with them.

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