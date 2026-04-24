BTS’ RM FACES backlash in Japan over smoking and littering claims; agency's response draws criticism

BTS's RM found himself in hot water in Japan after reports said he smoked where he wasn't supposed to and left cigarette butts lying around during a visit to Tokyo. Read further to know what's the controversy all about and how are fans are reacting to the news.

BTS’s RM found himself in hot water in Japan after reports said he smoked where he wasn’t supposed to and left cigarette butts lying around during a visit to Tokyo. Things got messier once his agency responded, fans felt the statement dodged responsibility and didn’t include any apology, which just made people angrier.

Here’s what went down in Shibuya: On April 22, 2026, a Japanese magazine called Shukan Bunshun published photos that supposedly showed RM (Kim Nam-joon) smoking in Tokyo’s Shibuya district. This was just days after BTS finished up their ARIRANG world tour shows at Tokyo Dome. Witnesses claimed they saw RM lighting up in building corridors and right on the public street even though “no-smoking” signs were everywhere. Apparently, a security guard told him to quit, but he kept going. The magazine said he tossed cigarette butts onto the pavement didn’t bother with bins and someone from his staff ended up cleaning them up.

BIGHIT MUSIC, the BTS agency, didn’t exactly help matters with their statement. Instead of addressing what happened or apologizing, they zeroed in on the fact that paparazzi took the photos. “We’re dealing with the situation,” they said, then asked the media not to publish stories based on paparazzi shots. Same goes for every reporter who contacted them. Fans and commentators were quick to call it vague and disappointing, since the statement never actually talked about the alleged behavior.

BTS RM 흡연 논란 잘못했나? 누가 봐도 잘못이다. 이걸 옹호할 순 없어 보인다.

큰일이냐? 이 부분에 대한 생각이 좀 달라 보인다. 일본 언론의 보도에 국내 언론의 받아쓰기가 이어졌고, 기사마다 댓글 반응이 터졌다. 이게 담배꽁초 하나가 대한민국을 흔들 정도로 큰일인가?

또 지겨운 공인 타령을… pic.twitter.com/5eRPp25Dfp — 나무처럼 (@treewg) April 23, 2026

Online reactions are all over the place. Some fans stuck up for RM, saying everyone deserves privacy, even celebrities. Others argued that public figures really need to respect rules, especially when traveling abroad. Plenty of Korean fans wanted BIGHIT to just own up or at least clarify things. The missing apology only seemed to make the debate louder.

현재 논란중인 BTS 방탄소년단 리더 RM 일본 금지 구역에서 흡연 반복,

꽁초 버리기로 논란중임 실내 금지구역에서 흡연해서 경비원도 주의를 주고 여성 점원도 치움 pic.twitter.com/44e3tHAYAr — 츄르주세요 (@min1546574) April 22, 2026

RM himself hasn’t said anything yet. Meanwhile, BTS is out on their ARIRANG world tour after a long break.

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