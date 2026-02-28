BTS star Jungkook makes SHOCKING claim, says people want to KILL him during LIVE session; leaves fans worried

BTS star Jungkook has made many shocking claims about his safety and health in a recent live session. Read on to know what he said.

Jungkook, a member of the South Korean band BTS, recently came into the limelight after a live session. He did a late-night live on the Weavers platform, in which he appeared drunk. During this time, he shared many personal things, but one comment made his fans especially worried. Jungkook said that some people don't like him and want to demean him. He also said that there are people who want to harm him. However, he also added that he doesn't care about these things.

What did Jungkook say in the live session?

In his words, “Honestly, there must be a lot of people who don’t support me and don’t like me and want to belittle me..and people who want to kill me. There must be a lot of people who hate me. But so what? I don’t care." In the live session, Jungkook openly said that, being a public figure, he gets support as well as criticism. He admitted that many people do not like him, and some people have harsh feelings against him.

His words reflected the confidence that he did not want to be affected by negativity. But such a thing as "people who want to kill" made fans uncomfortable. The clip quickly went viral on social media.

Netizens reaction

After the video surfaced, fans of ARMY, aka BTS, raised concerns about Jungkook's safety. Many fans wrote that if they are really getting threats, security agencies should take immediate steps. One user wrote, “This Korean man translated what Jungkook said here and I’m shocked.. ‘people who want to k*** me’, he’s getting death threats??? oh my god… I’m speechless,"

Some fans also shared emotional messages and wished him to be safe and happy. The issue started trending on social media, and people questioned the growing pressure on artists and the culture of hate. Another user wrote, “This is soo heartbreaking. I wish him happiness and safety. May his haters get the biggest karma."

Jungkook's home invasion incident

Jungkook’s claim comes after a suspicious incident was reported outside his Seoul home a few months ago. According to the report, two foreign women were seen trying the passcode on the security keypad of his house. A local man tried to stop them and tried to record a video of the incident. The women were later released. The incident has already caused concern among the fans.

Although Jungkook has made it clear that he doesn't care about these things, his fans want his safety and mental health to be a priority. At present, all eyes are on what steps his agency takes in this matter.

