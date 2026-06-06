BTS's Jimin's 'Jimpunzel' hair SPARKS viral fan ad, Idol's reaction breaks the internet

Read further on how BTS' Jimin reacted to the viral 'Mochi Mane' shampoo parody by an ARMY.

BTS's Jimin's 'Jimpunzel' hair SPARKS viral fan ad, Idol's reaction breaks the internet

BTS’ Jimin couldn’t hold back his laughter after spotting a fan-made parody ad for “Mochi Mane Shampoo,” all about his now-iconic long blonde hair from the so-called “Jimpunzel” era. This playful twist on a luxury haircare commercial showed off not just Jimin’s golden waves in glossy, slow-mo fashion, but also some clever inside jokes only real ARMYs would catch including references to BTS’s ARIRANG concert look and little Easter eggs everywhere.

Jimin’s Reaction Goes Viral

The parody caught fire fast online thanks to sharp editing and all the hidden BTS nods. But things really took off when Jimin stumbled across the spoof himself and jumped into the comments, spamming his signature “kekekekeke” laugh under the post. Fans went wild, of course, especially since it happened right smack in the middle of the busy BTS Festa 2026 schedule. Even Jimin’s stylist joined in on the fun, sharing the video with a laughing emoji on Instagram Stories.

Hidden BTS References On The ‘Mochi Mane’ Bottle

Fans didn’t waste any time picking apart the fake shampoo’s label. Sure enough, it’s stuffed with references: “Mochi” is Jimin’s nickname, “army tears” gives a nod to the fandom, and even the tagline “This is how it all begins” ties directly back to the ARIRANG single “SWIM.” There are tiny details everywhere, down to the size of the bottle (2.0 fl oz and 29 ml), both secret shoutouts to ARIRANG album tracks.

Jimin's hairstylist shared this mochi shampoo ad on her story ! ? pic.twitter.com/MZMZFFk3KI — ꜱʟʏᴛʜᴇʀɪɴ_ᴊɪᴍɪɴ_ot⁷ (@jimin_lil_devil) June 5, 2026

The ‘Jimpunzel’ Era: How It Started

It all started when Jimin showed up with those Rapunzel-level platinum locks during day one of BTS’s Stanford ARIRANG show, instantly sparking fan nicknames like “pretty prince” and “diva.” Later, he kept upping the ante with braided looks as the tour rolled on, giving the fandom even more viral moments to obsess over.

What Else Is Jimin Up To?

As for Jimin himself, the guy’s crazy busy. He debuted solo with the album FACE, teamed up with Taeyang, announced a new documentary, and is juggling ambassador gigs with Tiffany & Co. and Dior. His recent return to blonde only fanned the rumors about new solo projects, especially with BTS rumored to be working on a group comeback for spring 2026.

BTS Festa 2026 In Full Swing

All of this landed right in the thick of BTS Festa 2026, running June 4 to 13, which is extra special this year, BTS’s thirteenth anniversary and their first Festa with everyone back from military service. Fans are getting new family portraits, an official Hooligan video, fresh Run BTS! episodes, the Suga-produced song “Come Over,” and the Arirang World Tour kicking off in Busan. It all wraps up June 13 with the anniversary project “20130613 Congratulations.” and if that’s not enough, BTS will co-headline the 2026 World Cup Final halftime show with Madonna and Shakira. It’s a milestone year, and Jimin’s shampoo spoof is just the latest moment making waves.

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