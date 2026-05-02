BTS’s V And IVE’s Wonyoung SPARK dating rumors again? Here’s what happened

BTS's V and IVE's Wonyoung are tangled up in dating rumors again, and surprise, it's all because of waffles. Read further to know how fans are reacting to the rumours?

BTS’s V And IVE’s Wonyoung SPARK dating rumors again? Here’s what happened

BTS’s V and IVE’s Wonyoung are tangled up in dating rumors again, and surprise, it’s all because of waffles. But this time, fans wasted no time pointing out how odd the age gap makes the whole thing sound.

How Did The Latest Rumor Took Off?

On May 1, V tossed up a photo of waffles on Instagram. Not even half a day later, Wonyoung shared a video of herself enjoying a chocolate waffle, “chocolate waffle and delicious coffee.” That tiny overlap was all the internet needed. Screenshots of both posts started circulating, and suddenly people were throwing around the lovestagram label.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 장원영 WONYOUNG (@for_everyoung10)

Of course, this isn’t the first time people have tried to link these two. There are the usual reach-y coincidences: both hit up the same Seoul restaurant one day after the other, both posted the same noodle dish, their LA schedules briefly lined up during KCON, and Wonyoung showed up at a BTS concert in Goyang, solo, without other IVE members. Still, none of this means they’re actually together. There’s never been a photo of them side by side, and neither of their agencies has said a word.

This time, though, fans pushed back hard. The seven-year age gap (V was born in 1995, Wonyoung in 2004) made a lot of people dismiss the rumor instantly. Comments on forums like Instiz didn’t mince words: “Think about the age gap between Wonyoung and V… Dating? lol leave Wonyoung alone.” Others wrote, “The waffle thing is genuinely such a stretch lol.” And honestly, most people just rolled their eyes: “It’s not like they’re the only idols with similar Instagram posts on the same day… Without a photo, I’ll pass on believing this stuff.”

At this point, that’s all it is, a random series of coincidences. Idols eat waffles all the time. They check out the same restaurants. Sometimes, they bump into each other at events. With no actual proof, most fans aren’t convinced. And with the age difference turning into a front-and-center issue, a lot of people just want the whole saga to end.

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