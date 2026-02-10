ENG हिन्दी
Can you really NOT look into Allu Arjun's eyes while meeting? Brand strategist's SHOCKING claim makes fans confused

Without a doubt, one of the biggest stars in India is Allu Arjun. However, a brand strategist has revealed something startling about the actor.

By: Sahelee Rakshit  |  Published: February 10, 2026 2:44 PM IST

Allu Arjun has become a pan-Indian celebrity thanks to the popular Pushpa franchise. The actor's admirers genuinely wait to see him in person. A brief podcast clip, however, has gone viral on social media, where a brand strategist asserts that meeting Allu Arjun has rules, one of which is that they are not allowed to look into the actor's eyes.

What did the brand strategist say about Allu?

Kaveri Baruah, who was in the brand strategy department of Royal Enfield, in the podcast said, "My another interesting encounter was with Allu Arjun, the mega star of Hyderabad. South stars come with antaraj. Before meeting him, we had a note which had 42 dos and don'ts, and they have manager ka manager ka manager. They are very strict like 'don't look into sir's eyes, don't shake your hands'."

When the interviewer asked her, "But why can't I look at him?" She replied, "Mere ko kya pata? That's the rule." When further probed, "Aur kya rule hai?" "Aur nahi batungi main."

Are these meeting rules true?

The social media allegations about Telugu superstar Allu Arjun breaking more than 42 meeting rules, which include his no handshake and no eye contact rule, which he uses for his official meetings, according to their claims, require a separate investigation because the allegations contain unverified and unsupported statements.

The Pushpa 2-star, who showed his friendly nature during his January 2026 Tokyo promotional tour proved his approachability through his behaviour. The public recognised Allu Arjun as a humble person after he approached a crying fan he met in a video to shake her hand and greet her.

