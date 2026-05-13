Cannes 2026: Alia Bhatt serves ELEGANCE and high fashion at red carpet in VIRAL peach couture gown

Alia Bhatt dazzled at the 2026 Cannes Film Festival in a custom peach couture gown by Tamara Ralph and a Riviera-inspired look by Yash Patil, proving once again why she is a global fashion icon.

Alia Bhatt Cannes 2026 look

Alia Bhatt finally made her much-awaited debut at the Cannes Film Festival, and she absolutely lit up the red carpet. Representing L'Oréal Paris at the opening ceremony on May 12, the actress turned heads in a breathtaking custom peach couture gown designed by Tamara Ralph, styled by Rhea Kapoor.

Alia Bhatt Cannes look

The strapless, body-hugging gown featured a sculpted sweetheart neckline with a delicate plunging illusion detail right at the centre. What really made it special were the soft chiffon drapes that flowed gracefully from the silhouette, giving it a dreamy, cinematic movement every time she walked. The soft pastel peach shade created a romantic atmosphere which the structured cuts and elegant draping maintained their sophisticated appearance through their lack of decorative accents.

She wore the gown with an exquisite necklace that combined coral and diamond accents and displayed peach-colored gemstones together with an elegant pendant that shone when exposed to light. Alia chose to create her makeup look through peach-pink tones which gave her face a soft radiant appearance while she applied subtle shimmer to her eyes and glossy nude lipstick which made her look fresh yet sophisticated.

Alia’s Riviera-inspired look turns heads

Earlier in the day, she opted for another gorgeous look- a structured corset-style gown with delicate spaghetti straps and a soft sweetheart neckline from designer Yash Patil’s ‘That Antique Piece’ collection. In muted sage-green tones, the outfit featured intricate botanical embroidery and a hand-painted tribute to the French Riviera that blended beautifully into the voluminous skirt. She kept the styling minimal with a soft, undone low bun, luminous skin, subtle makeup, and delicate Chopard jewellery. A pair of classic neutral mules from Manolo Blahnik rounded off the look effortlessly.

Rhea Kapoor, who styled both outfits, shared some lovely glimpses and details from Alia’s appearances on social media.

This marks Alia’s second consecutive year at Cannes as a global ambassador for L’Oréal Paris. She had made her debut at the prestigious festival last year, where she turned heads in a custom Schiaparelli gown. This time around, she once again proved why she’s one of Bollywood’s most stylish and confident stars on the international stage.

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