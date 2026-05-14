Cannes 2026: Alia Bhatt STUNS in regal Victorian-inspired couture by Tarun Tahiliani

Alia Bhatt dazzled at the 2026 Cannes Film Festival in a dramatic red Tarun Tahiliani gown featuring Victorian corsetry, intricate brocade detailing, and regal jewellery, making it one of her most talked-about looks yet.

Alia Bhatt is stealing the show at the 79th Cannes Film Festival 2026. The actress has revealed her sixth stunning outfit after she already attracted attention with her five beautiful looks which she wore at the event. It's a sculpted off-shoulder custom gown by Tarun Tahiliani featuring beautiful brocade detailing. The design combines Victorian corsetry elements with the flowing design of Indian draping in a successful manner.

Alia oozes oomph in Victorian gown

The special dinner for Jane Fonda and Gong Li required her to wear a bold red off-shoulder gown which featured detailed floral embroidery painted by hand using dark burgundy and light ivory colors. The dress started at the waist and extended into a mermaid hem which created a classic look that included elements from past fashion styles.

What did the designer say?

“The embroidered floral motifs echo the delicacy of hand-painted botanical studies, while the sculpted structure lends the ensemble a sense of regal drama. Rich in craftsmanship yet restrained in palette, the look is envisioned as a contemporary interpretation of heritage dressing – where history, couture, and femininity seamlessly converge,” the designer said in a statement.

What is Alia's stunning red gown all about?

The intricate brocade work on the outfit delivers both visual interest and physical weight to the outfit, whereas the sculpted neckline serves as the main design element of the outfit. Alia completed her contemporary traditional outfit by wearing a bold diamond necklace and a waist ornament which added royal elegance to her look.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alia Bhatt ? (@aliaabhatt)

She selected a sleek bun hairstyle to maintain her professional appearance while making her gown and jewelry the main focus. She kept her makeup natural and glowing because she wanted to create a light romantic atmosphere that matched the romantic elements of the outfit.

She wore a modern "apsar-ette" design that combined sensual elements with floral embroidery and sculpted drapery, which Rhea Kapoor styled. Her outfit consisted of two layered curtains, an ivory chanderi dhoti skirt, and a corset.

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