Cannes 2026: Alia Bhatt's gorgeous saree gown at Bharat Pavilion redefines Indo-western couture

Cannes 2026 has clearly been about Alia Bhatt so far. Her looks and statements have won several hearts. Read further to know what was her third look about.

Cannes 2026: Alia Bhatt's gorgeous saree gown at Bharat Pavilion redefines Indo-western couture

If you had doubts about Alia Bhatt officially entering her global fashion era, her latest Cannes appearance has ended the debate. On May 13, Alia won several hearts when she stepped out in a gorgeous ensemble that offered an interesting mix of Indian tradition and modern couture. For her third appearance, Alia was seen at the inaugural event at the Bharat Pavilion along with a celebrated Indian delegation. And she ensured, all eyes were on her.

Decoding Alia Bhatt's look

The actor stunned in a custom ivory silk saree-gown. It featured a structured corset-style bodice and a plunging neckline. But what really stood out was the saree-inspired drape. The fabric was pleated well and worn as one shoulder like a classic saree pallu. But the gown ended in a dramatic train that elevated the glam look. Delicate floral beadwork on ivory silk gave the ensemble a soft, romantic touch. If you take a closer look at the ensemble you'd understand that it paid homage to Indian heritage even as it embraced modern fashion. With the current look, Alia Bhatt managed to strike a perfect balance between traditional elegance and contemporary international style.

Alia's red carpet look

For her second outing at the 2026 edition, Alia Bhatt stunned in a blush pink strapless gown. The structured corset gave the silhouette its sculpted edge. She finished the look by opting for a pink gemstone necklace and matching earrings. She styled her hair in loose waves.

What was Alia's viral statement about?

During a recent chat with The Hollywood Reporter India, Alia questioned the film industry’s focus on catering to male audiences. The actor also stressed on the fact that she often wonders why discussions around cinema continue to revolve around making films for men. “But in India, when we talk about box office and numbers, there is a conversation that comes up pretty often, which is 75% of the movie-going audience is male, so we need to cater to the masses. This conversation comes up quite a bit. I wonder if we are catering just to the men, then what happens to the women?” she said. “I am not saying alienate the men, but why do we have to alienate anyone? Why do we have to cater to one gender? Why can't we make movies that are gender-agnostic, where the storytelling takes centre stage?” she added.

Stay tuned to BollywoodLife for the latest scoops and updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, South, TV and Web-Series.

