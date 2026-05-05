Cannes 2026: Karan Johar, Tara Sutaria to join Alia Bhatt, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan for red carpet appearance?

Cannes 2026 is shaping up to be a big year for India. From May 12 to May 23, the famous Riviera will see a flood of stars, not just from Bollywood, but from regional film industries like Punjabi, Marathi, Malayalam, and Gujarati. Read further to know everything we know so far.

Cannes 2026: Karan Johar, Tara Sutaria to join Alia Bhatt, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan for red carpet appearance?

Cannes 2026 is shaping up to be a big year for India. From May 12 to May 23, the famous Riviera will see a flood of stars, not just from Bollywood, but from regional film industries like Punjabi, Marathi, Malayalam, and Gujarati. Honestly, it’s been a while since India sent such a diverse group to the festival.

One of the biggest moments - Punjabi cinema stepping onto the Cannes stage for the first time. Ammy Virk, both actor and singer, shows up with his film Chardikala, joined by co-star Roopi Gill. You can feel the buzz, this isn’t just music or comedy anymore. Punjabi films are breaking into the global conversation.

Marathi cinema won’t miss its chance either. Ashok Saraf, Nivedita Saraf, Prajakta Mali, and producer Kedar Joshi are making sure Marathi culture shines, right down to their traditional attire on the red carpet. Gujarat’s team isn’t holding back, either. Mansi Parekh and Parthiv Gohil, both producers and performers, are keen to push Gujarati films to new audiences.Malayalam films are riding a serious wave lately, so director Chidambaram’s Balan: The Boy has people talking. Ashutosh Gowariker, representing IFFI, keeps Indian cinema connected at home and abroad.

Bollywood fans won’t be disappointed. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, who’s practically a Cannes veteran at this point, returns as L’Oréal’s global ambassador. Alia Bhatt’s career just keeps growing, and she’s ready for the international spotlight. Karan Johar leads a lively group, Tara Sutaria, Mouni Roy, and Pooja Batra, all set for premieres, brand parties, and industry meet-ups during the festival.

What’s really different about Cannes 2026 is the mix.

Instead of just Bollywood’s usual sparkle, you get mainstream stars and regional talent, all making the pitch that Indian cinema is bigger, bolder, and more multilingual than ever. Films like Chardikala and Balan: The Boy prove it. Delegates aren’t just showing off, they’re making deals, hunting for distribution, and looking for their own moment in the international spotlight.

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