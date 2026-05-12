Cannes 2026: Park Chan-wook LEADS jury, Alia Bhatt STORMS red carpet; everything to know about the prestigious festival

Cannes 2026 is taking over the Riviera, and honestly, the energy is wild. From May 12 to May 23, the Palais des Festivals isn't just a venue, it's the beating heart of the film world. Red carpets, endless debates, and more drama than you'll find in most movies.

Cannes 2026: Park Chan-wook LEADS jury, Alia Bhatt STORMS red carpet; everything to know about the prestigious festival

Opening night belongs to Pierre Salvadori’s The Electric Kiss, and that’s just the start. This year, 22 films are fighting it out for the Palme d’Or. Past winners Pedro Almodóvar, Hirokazu Kore-eda, and Cristian Mungiu are back, but they're facing some serious competition from fresh faces like Lukas Dhont and Léa Mysius. Everyone’s buzzing about Na Hong-jin’s thriller Hope, and Kore-eda’s twisty AI drama Sheep in the Box sounds like it might steal the show.

Meet The Jury: Park Chan-wook Leads, Demi Moore Joins

Forget the Hollywood blockbusters. There’s no Tom Cruise or giant popcorn flick this year. Studios are tightening belts, shifting to TikTok and social campaigns, and honestly, they’re probably too wary of getting grilled by Cannes critics. The result is showing in form of more daring films, more global stories, less spectacle.The jury is stacked, South Korean genius Park Chan-wook leads the pack. Demi Moore’s on board, fresh from her Oscar buzz, and they’re joined by Ruth Negga, Laura Wandel, Chloé Zhao, Diego Céspedes, Isaach De Bankolé, Paul Laverty, and Stellan Skarsgård. You’ve got voices from all over, and you better believe they’ll clash.

Controversy Watch: Lennon AI, Ukraine Drama, And Football Feuds

It’s already here. Steven Soderbergh’s John Lennon: The Last Interview uses AI visuals to bring Lennon back to life, working off audio from hours before his murder. Critics can't quite agree on whether it’s genius or a gimmick. Then there’s Andrey Zvyagintsev’s Minotaur, a biting Russian drama about elites dodging the Ukraine draft. Sports fans get Cantona and The Match, with those old football feuds reignited. Iranian director Pegah Ahangarani goes bold with Rehearsals for a Revolution, tackling political crackdowns in Tehran. Nigerian twins Arie and Chuko Esiri bring Clarissa. It’s war, politics, and tech, everything’s on the table this year.

The star power is ridiculous. Vin Diesel and Michelle Rodriguez mark 25 years of The Fast and the Furious. John Travolta steps behind the camera for the first time. Scarlett Johansson and Adam Driver share the screen again in Paper Tiger. Rami Malek stars in Ira Sachs’s The Man I Love. Expect to see Kristen Stewart, Javier Bardem, Renate Reinsve, Woody Harrelson, Julianne Moore, Cate Blanchett. Barbra Streisand and Peter Jackson grab lifetime honors, and Eye Haïdara keeps things rolling as host.

Bollywood Takes Cannes: Alia Leads The Charge

India’s rolling out the carpet, too. Alia Bhatt makes her Cannes debut as a global ambassador, while Aishwarya Rai and Aditi Rao Hydari return with L’Oréal. Jacqueline Fernandez, Tara Sutaria, Mouni Roy, Pooja Batra, and Manish Malhotra are all spotted on the guest list. Karan Johar and Ashutosh Gowariker fly the flag for Indian cinema at panels and parties. No Indian film in the main competition, so it’s all about style and networking.

France is going big with history. Two films dive into WWII, bringing Charles de Gaulle and Jean Moulin’s stories to the screen. Andy Garcia finally premieres Diamond. The glamour’s already visible, L’Oreal banners cover Hotel Martinez. Cannes 2026 isn't serving giant blockbusters but it’s loaded with conversation, controversy, and a fresh sense of risk.

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