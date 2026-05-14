Cannes 2026: Salman Khan's rumoured partner Iulia Vantur turns heads in turquoise gown at Echoes Of Us Premiere

Iulia Vantur made a glamorous appearance at the 2026 Cannes Film Festival while supporting Echoes Of Us, impressing fans with her turquoise gown and heartfelt moments on the red carpet.

The Cannes Film Festival 2026 reached its peak when Romanian actor and model Iulia Vantur entered the event. Dressed in a beautiful turquoise gown, she flashed bright smiles and waved warmly at the photographers while she made heart signs with both hands to win people over through her friendly personality and energetic presence.

Supporting Deepak Tijori’s short film

Iulia was at the festival to support Deepak Tijori’s short film Echoes Of Us, which is premiering at the prestigious event. The film marks another Indian project making its presence felt on the global stage this year. The second teaser of Echoes Of Us was also screened during the festival, creating quite a buzz among attendees.

An international collaboration

Directed by Joe Rajan, the short film features a diverse cast including Deepak Tijori, Iulia Vantur, and Spanish actor Alessandra Whelan Merediz. It is produced by Pooja Batra under Alliance Media Pty Ltd. The entire team walked the red carpet together, highlighting the film’s strong international appeal and the close bond between its cast and crew.

Iulia posts video from Cannes 2026

Iulia posted a video from the Cannes 2026 red carpet, expressing her enthusiasm about attending it. In her post, she reflected on the amazing evening and the journey of "Echoes of Us." She writes, "It feels so good to be here, to showcase our film." Her poignant speech struck a chord with viewers, who applauded her performance and the film's value.

Is Iulia dating Salman Khan?

For years, people have speculated about Iulia's relationship with Bollywood actor Salman Khan, yet she has consistently maintained that they are friends. In a prior interview, she stated, "He is a very good friend... We are very good friends." She now focuses on her career because her participation at Cannes 2026 shows her work in the film industry, while people continue to make personal rumors about her life.

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