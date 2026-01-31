Catherine O'Hara Death: Macaulay Culkin, Pedro Pascal, Justin Theroux, other celebs MOURN Home Alone actress' demise, 'You will be...'

Celebrities mourned the renowned actress Catherine O'Hara by sharing recollections of their time together when she passed away on January 30 at the age of 71.

Catherine O'Hara Death: The loss of Catherine O'Hara, who was beloved for her parts in Beetlejuice, Home Alone, and Schitt's Creek, is still being processed by Hollywood. The actress died at the age of 71 after what her agency characterised as a "brief illness." Meanwhile, friends and her colleagues took to their social media handles to shower their condolences to the renowned actress.

Celebs mourn Catherine's demise

Macaulay Culkin, who played her onscreen son Kevin in Home Alone, wrote a touching note with a then-and-now photo of the two, stating, "Mama. I thought we had time. I wanted more. I wanted to sit in a chair next you. I heard you, but I had a lot more to say. I love you. "I will see you later."

TRENDING NOW

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Macaulay 'Instagram' Culkin (@culkamania)

Pedro Pascal, who worked with her on season two of The Last of Us, posted a photo of himself hugging "the one and ONLY" O'Hara on set, writing on Instagram, "Oh, genius to be near you. Eternally grateful. There is less light in my world, this lucky world that had you, will keep you, always."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pedro Pascal he/him (@pascalispunk)

Justin Theroux, O'Hara's Beetlejuice co-star, also paid tribute to her memory by uploading a photo of her empty folding director's chair on set, captioned "Oh Catherine." "You will be so missed."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @justintheroux

Meanwhile, several performers and comedians praised her work on the big screen, with Amy Schumer writing, "Ugggg legend." "No one's funnier."

Olivia Munn wrote, "Absolutely heartbreaking. She was the kindest person in our business."

Catherine O'Hara's final days

The actress, who is best known for her role as Moira Rose on Schitt's Creek, had her final public appearance in September 2025 while attending the Emmy Awards in Los Angeles. There, she was nominated for her role as Patty Leigh in Seth Rogen's television series The Studio.

She was nominated for the 2026 Golden Globes for Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting portrayal on Television for her role, but she was conspicuously absent at the event earlier this month.

Stay tuned to BollywoodLife for the latest scoops and updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, South, TV and Web-Series.



Read more