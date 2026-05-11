Chand Mera Dil VIRAL trailer: Ananya Panday, Lakshya bring passion and heartbreak to the forefront

The trailer for Chand Mera Dil just landed, and right away you can tell: this isn't your usual Bollywood love story. Read further to know everything about the trailer as Ananya Sharma and Lakshya brings thier A-game.

Chand Mera Dil VIRAL trailer: Ananya Panday, Lakshya bring passion and heartbreak to the forefront

The trailer for Chand Mera Dil just landed, and right away you can tell: this isn’t your usual Bollywood love story. Director Vivek Soni doesn’t sugarcoat things, he puts Ananya Panday and Lakshya into the thick of messy, uncomfortable love. We’re talking jealousy, control issues, and emotional bruises, all right up front. From the first moment, you feel the pressure building.

When Romance Starts to Smother

Early on, you see a bit of spark: Chandni asks, all dressed up, “How do I look?” Aarav just says, “…like you’re mine.” At first, that sounds sweet. But the movie doesn’t stay on the surface for long.

Very quickly, what seems romantic slides into something darker. Passion turns into possessiveness, fights get nastier, and apologies start to sound empty. The trailer traces their whole journey, from head-over-heels to painfully unraveling. There’s even a line: “Our love story has become legendary,” but Aarav is quick to follow with, “Legendary love stories always have a tragic ending.” No one’s making this a fairytale.

Challenging the Old-School Romance

What really stands out is how Chand Mera Dil refuses to gloss over toxic behavior. Instead of painting controlling love as something beautiful, the trailer calls it what it is. The film takes on manipulation, blurred boundaries, and that line when 'love' starts to feel unsafe. You can see Chandni fighting to get her self-respect back, while Aarav struggles with his hang-ups and how they tear things apart.

Honestly, it’s messy, and that’s the point. This feels far from a 90s romance. There’s no hiding behind grand gestures. Instead, it’s about tough talks and what love shouldn’t become.

Who’s Behind the Scenes

Vivek Soni co-wrote the film with Tushar Paranjape, based on Soni’s own story. Music is by Sachin-Jigar, with Debojeet Ray on cinematography and Prashanth Ramachandran in the editing chair. The whole crew seems set on telling a sharper, more grounded story.

For Ananya, this comes after Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri with Kartik Aaryan. Lakshya was most recently in Aryan Khan’s The Ba**ds of Bollywood. This is their first outing as co-leads, and you can feel the tension, good and bad, just from the trailer.

Mark Your Calendar

Chand Mera Dil hits theaters worldwide on May 22, 2026. If the trailer is any sign, get ready for less daydream and more drama. It’s a relationship story that cuts to the bone, asking when a sweet “you’re mine” tips over into something dangerous. That’s the question the film leaves hanging. And we’ll see where the answer leads when it finally releases.

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