Chandrika Dixit aka Vada Pav Girl LEAKS husband Yugam's chats with...; accuses him of having affair, 'Video bana, mujhe fark...'

The Vada Pav Girl, whose real name is Chandrika Dixit, recently posted a fresh video on social media that revealed her husband Yugam Gera's chats. The video begins with Chandrika bound in a dark room until someone removes the cloth from her mouth and switches on the lights. She continues, "Itne bure din bhi nahi aaye mere." Chandrika went on to slam her husband, saying, "Tujhe meri karni aiyashi lag rahi hai (You think I'm just having fun?)" She further accused Yugam of fooling around with two women in a car, adding, "MMS bana, video bana, kuch bhi bana, mujhe g***** fark nahi padta."

Chandrika denies Yugam’s ‘I made her’ claim

Chandrika continued by stating that she no longer desires access to him or his store. In a forceful response to Yugam's claims that he had made her, she claimed to have been instrumental in forming his life and profession. Without her help, he would still be riding a Rapido, Chandrika said.

How did netizens react to Chandrika's video?

Reacting to the video, a user reacted, "Rakhi Sawant ko takkar de rahi h drama me." Another called out the duo saying, "Ya dono dreama kr raha hai." One commented, "I feel bad for their kid."

Chandrika-Yugam's controversy began with...

The controversy began five days ago when Chandrika posted a video in which she accused her husband of cheating on her. Yugam refuted the accusations of cheating. However, he acknowledged making a mistake but dismissed how serious it was. Many people questioned whether Chandrika had remarried when she was spotted posting reels of herself with an unidentified man on her social media profile.

Who is Vada Pav Girl?

Chandrika Gera Dixit, often referred to as Delhi's "Vada Pav Girl," is a street food seller who gained notoriety online when social media users shared footage of her selling vada pav at her stand in Sainik Vihar, Delhi. She gained considerable popularity and a large following when her heartfelt video, in which she was seen sobbing and begging with authorities from the Municipal Corporation of Delhi over threats to close her stand, went viral online.

