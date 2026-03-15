Chinese Influencer Wang Yefei dies at 39 after clutching her head during livestream

Yifei, also known to her fans as 'Sister Wang Zha,' suddenly felt unwell during a livestream on March 9. She was later declared dead by doctors. Read on to know more.

When people were watching the livestream of Chinese content creator Wang Yefei on March 9, 2026, no one thought that a tragic event would unfold there. Yifei, also known to her fans as ‘Sister Wang Zha,’ suddenly felt unwell during the live stream. Soon, her health deteriorated, and she had to face a medical emergency. After this incident, the news of her death came out, which shocked and saddened millions of his viewers. She had nearly 1.3 lakh followers on social media and was a familiar face in China's online shopping livestream world.

What happened to Wang Yefei during the livestream?

According to reports by Jimu News and VNExpress International, on the morning of March 9, Yifei was promoting clothes during her regular livestream. Meanwhile, she suddenly felt a sharp pain and grabbed her head and neck. It was clear to the audience that they were suffering a lot. After some time, she told the staff present nearby that her health was not looking good. Gradually, the situation became more serious, and she loudly shouted for help.

Yifei asked the staff to call an ambulance immediately. 120 is the emergency helpline number for ambulances in China. Initially, her livestream started in a completely normal way, but within a few minutes, it turned into a scary situation. The staff and people in the vicinity panicked and immediately rushed to help. She was taken to the hospital immediately after.

What is the reason for Wang Yefei’s death?

Yifei was rushed to the hospital after her health deteriorated during the livestream, where doctors declared him dead. Doctors tried to save her, but unfortunately, she was declared dead. According to reports, she died due to a brain haemorrhage. As soon as this news came out, her fans and followers on social media were deeply shocked.

According to reports, Yifei livestreamed for about 7 to 10 hours daily to sell clothes to her audience. It is reported that shortly before her death, she had a persistent headache, which began around the Lunar New Year of 2026. She often took painkillers to continue working despite the pain. One of her friends said that she could sleep only 4 to 5 hours every day and handled almost all the work related to her livestream

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