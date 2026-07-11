Christopher Nolan, Emma Thomas REVEAL why India was chosen as one of the spots for The Odyssey's global promotional tour

Christopher Nolan explains why The Odyssey had its first-ever India premiere in Mumbai, while Emma Thomas praises India's thriving theatre culture, saying, "The future is in theatres."

Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey is really just days away from a global release, and before it lands in theatres, the Oscar-winning director made a special stop in Mumbai as part of the film’s international promotional tour. Nolan was joined by his longtime producing partner and wife, Emma Thomas, along with lead actors Matt Damon and Tom Holland, for a packed press conference that celebrated not just the film, but also India's deep love for cinema. During the interaction, Nolan spoke about everything from adapting Homer's legendary epic to filming the movie entirely with IMAX cameras. However, one topic stood out throughout the event: his admiration for Indian audiences and the country's cinema culture.

Why was India chosen for The Odyssey's premiere?

Explaining why India was chosen as one of the key stops on The Odyssey's global premiere tour, Nolan revealed that bringing one of his films to India had been on his wishlist for years. "I've never been anywhere in the world with an appreciation of what movies can be and what they should be for audiences. To me, it seemed crazy that we wouldn't be bringing our films here to premiere them," he said.

The director also recalled that he had originally planned to visit India during the release of Tenet, especially since parts of the film were shot in Mumbai. However, those plans had to be cancelled because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"We actually intended to come with Tenet because we filmed here in Mumbai, but because of the pandemic we weren't able to. So finally we're actually able to. It's a thrill. We've wanted to do this for years."

Christopher Nolan describes cinema as a universal language

Nolan went on to describe cinema as a universal language that has the power to connect people across cultures. According to him, stories built around universal emotions and experiences can unite audiences, no matter where they come from.

Emma Thomas on India's theatre-going culture

Producer Emma Thomas shared a similar perspective while speaking about India's strong theatre-going culture. At a time when Hollywood continues to debate the future of cinemas, she believes India is proving that audiences still love the big-screen experience. "India is clearly a market that loves cinema," she said. "India is showing us that actually the future is in theatres."

When asked to describe The Odyssey in just three words, Thomas replied, "Epic. Experiential. Human." She explained that although the film is mounted on a massive scale, its heart lies in emotions that everyone can relate to. "As big as the movie is... ultimately we're all just human. We care about home, whether that's a place or a relationship."

Thomas sheds light on the making of The Odyssey

Looking back at the making of the film, Thomas admitted that The Odyssey was one of the most ambitious projects she and Nolan have ever worked on.

"The thing that was really unique about The Odyssey was the scale of it. Every time you'd finish one massive sequence, you'd realise that next week you had to do another one."

With its grand scale, cutting-edge IMAX technology and an ensemble cast led by Matt Damon, Tom Holland, Anne Hathaway, and Robert Pattinson, The Odyssey is set to release in theatres worldwide on July 17.

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