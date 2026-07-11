Christopher Nolan, Emma Thomas, Tom Holland, Matt Damon leave for The Odyssey premiere in Mumbai [Viral Video]

For the second day of The Odyssey premiere in India, Christopher Nolan, Emma Thomas, Tom Holland, and Matt Damon leave for the grand Mumbai event.

Christopher Nolan, Emma Thomas, Tom Holland, Matt Damon leave for The Odyssey premiere in Mumbai [Viral Video]

The Odyssey premiere in India has fans all over the country glued to their eyes on one city, and that place is Mumbai. With the grand premiere of Christopher Nolan’s film The Odyssey taking place in a two-day event in Mumbai, people’s excitement for the movie has reached new heights. For the grand Indian premiere of The Odyssey, Christopher Nolan, Emma Thomas, Tom Holland, and Matt Damon have travelled all the way to Mumbai.

With the first day of the premiere being an absolute blast, people are looking forward to the second day. There is a viral clip of Nolan, Thomas, Holland, and Matt leaving their hotel for the premiere. This video has been making rounds all over social media and is breaking the internet. Let’s dive in to see what all will happen at the second day of The Odyssey premiere in India here.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Manav Manglani (@manav.manglani)

The Odyssey Cast

For this historical drama, The Dark Knight director has put together a star-studded cast to bring the character alive from Homer’s The Odyssey. Check out the full list of The Odyssey cast below:

Matt Damon as Odysseus: The resourceful and wily Greek king of Ithaca who struggles for ten years to return home after the Trojan War.

Anne Hathaway as Penelope: The patient and clever Queen of Ithaca who fends off unwanted suitors while awaiting her husband's return.

Tom Holland as Telemachus: The son of Odysseus who matures into a courageous young man while searching for his father.

Robert Pattinson as Antinous: The primary, arrogant leader of the suitors vying for Penelope’s hand and the throne of Ithaca.

Lupita Nyong'o as Helen of Troy / Clytemnestra: A dual role portraying the legendary beauty whose abduction sparked the war, and her sister, the vengeful Queen of Mycenae.

Zendaya as Athena: The goddess of wisdom and war who acts as a mentor and protector to Odysseus during his perilous journey.

Charlize Theron as Calypso: The enchanting nymph who holds Odysseus captive on her island, Ogygia, for several years.

Samantha Morton as Circe: She is a powerful sorceress who transforms Odysseus’s men into swine before joining forces with them.

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