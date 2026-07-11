Christopher Nolan, Emma Thomas, Tom Holland, Matt Damon leave for The Odyssey premiere in Mumbai [Viral Video]

The Odyssey premiere in India has fans all over the country glued to their eyes on one city, and that place is Mumbai. With the grand premiere of Christopher Nolan’s film The Odyssey taking place in a two-day event in Mumbai, people’s excitement for the movie has reached new heights. For the grand Indian premiere of The Odyssey, Christopher Nolan, Emma Thomas, Tom Holland, and Matt Damon have travelled all the way to Mumbai.
With the first day of the premiere being an absolute blast, people are looking forward to the second day. There is a viral clip of Nolan, Thomas, Holland, and Matt leaving their hotel for the premiere. This video has been making rounds all over social media and is breaking the internet. Let’s dive in to see what all will happen at the second day of The Odyssey premiere in India here.