Christopher Nolan, Tom Holland, Matt Damon grab chai and bun maska before The Odyssey premiere in Mumbai

We are on day two of The Odyssey premiere, and it looks like the team has been trying to explore India’s culture. Earlier today, Christopher Nolan, Tom Holland, and Matt Damon were spotted at a local cafe snacking before The Odyssey premiere. While this might not be Nolan’s first time in India, this time his visit to India came ahead of the grand release of The Odyssey. In true Mumbaikar style, the trio was seen embracing India’s culture through food. They were seen sipping on chai and enjoying a fluffy bun maska. Let’s dive in to find out more about The Odyssey team enjoying chai and bun maska in Mumbai ahead of their premiere here.