Citadel Season 2 X Review: Fans laud Priyanka Chopra-Richard Madden's spy series, call it 'different'

Citadel 2 X Review: The production of the popular spy thriller series, produced by the Russo Brothers, had ended in 2024. Read on to know how netizens have reacted to the series' second season so far.

Citadel Season 2 X Review: Fans laud Priyanka Chopra-Richard Madden's spy series, call it 'different'

Priyanka Chopra’s popular series, Citadel, is finally back with Season 2. As expected, fans can’t keep calm. For the unversed, Citadel Season 2 had premiered on May 6, 2026, on Amazon Prime Video. The series is a hit with the viewers because it delves deeper into the world of a high-stakes spy agency which was set up to ensure global balance was maintained. Until a lethal rival proved detrimental to everything. As the latest season creates huge buzz online, social media is flooded with reactions and compliments from viewers. They have been busy putting out their excitement, reviews, and popular moments from the show. We tell you what fans have been saying.

What is the plot of Citadel Season 2?

The story of Citadel Season 2 kicks off after the spy agency is totally destroyed, and Manticore takes full control. Both Nadia and Mason suffer memory loss following a shocking incident. The second season focuses on how they recollect what had happened in the past, and how they are compelled to take on their enemies.

How have netizens reacted to Citadel Season 2?

As soon as the show was released on Amazon Prime Video, netizens shared their reactions and comments on X (formerly Twitter). One post read, "The fight begins… but this time, it’s different. New enemies, new rules… and she’s not holding back. #PriyankaChopra #PriyankaChopraJonas #Citadel #CitadelS2 #CitadelSeason2 #CitadelOnPrime." Another viral post read, "First episode watched and really liked it! All episodes are available on @primevideo Here are some shots of our idol @maddenrichard from my TV. See you tonight, friends! And Happy Citadel 2. Richard forever. #richardmadden #MaddenFans #FanpageItalia." A couple of other posts read, "What I love about Citadel is that it's not black or white, it's grey. Really grey. And Mason is such a tortured character damn. Poor man. #CitadelOnPrime"; "Season 2 of Citadel just dropped, it's so good #Citadel."

But not everybody is impressed. One user posted, "#CitadelSeason2 : Unbearable. Please someone put this whole #Citadel universe out of its misery already. I refuse to believe that any human is capable of writing such soulless & generic episodes. #Marvel should keep making #Avengers so the audience can catch a break from Russo Brothers certified gems like The Electric State, The Bluff & #CitadelS2. #PriyankaChopra". Next post read, "I couldn't watch season 2 after the first. It's not bad at all but it was too drastic a tone shift, felt like a completely different show."

What is Citadel about?

Going by its official description, Citadel is an spy thriller that revolves around Mason Kane (Richard Madden), Nadia Sinh (Priyanka Chopra Jonas), and Bernard Orlick (Stanley Tucci). They play senior agents of a popular agency that was dismantled by Manticore. For the unversed, Manticore is an organization that gets support from some of the world’s most influential families. When a danger emerges, Mason, Nadia, Bernard get back to action. They are given the task to take on worldwide mission to dismantle a conspiracy that could prove dangerous to humanity.

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