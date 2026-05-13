CM Vijay CLEARS 9 AM shows for Suriya and Trisha's 'Karuppu' ahead of the May 14 release

Read further to know how just days after actor turned-politician Vijay took the oath as Tamil Nadu's Chief Minister, he took this iconic decision and why everyone's praising him this time.

CM Vijay CLEARS 9 AM shows for Suriya and Trisha's 'Karuppu' ahead of the May 14 release

Dream Warrior Pictures has a lot to celebrate. Just days after actor turned-politician Vijay took the oath as Tamil Nadu’s Chief Minister, they thanked him for clearing early morning shows for their film.

First-Day First-Show at 9 AM

Fans are getting an early treat on Wednesday, May 14 ‘Karuppu’ is getting 9 AM shows all over Tamil Nadu. The news came straight from Dream Warrior Pictures on X, shouting out “honorable Chief Minister Thiru. Joseph Vijay” for the special approval. So, if you want that FDFS experience, set your alarm.

All Eyes on Vijay and Trisha

The timing? Impossible to ignore. Vijay and Trisha have been everywhere in the news with rumors flying about their relationship. Trisha even showed up at Vijay’s swearing-in ceremony on May 10 at Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium. To make things even messier, Vijay’s election win happened on May 4 which was Trisha’s birthday. Now, Vijay’s very first film-related move as CM benefits the movie she’s starring in.

Fans Can’t Hold Back

Social media took off the second the news dropped. Someone joked, “Could have asked for 4 or 6 am show.” Another said, “9 AM FDFS first time in Tamil Nadu for a Tamil film, thank you so much Vijay anna.” Someone else pointed out the irony: “From asking the government for permission for his film’s special shows… to the industry now seeking permission from him as the Chief Minister. What a journey!”

Can ‘Karuppu’ Turn Around Suriya’s Luck?

The ‘Karuppu’ trailer just dropped and it got fans hyped, calling it 'pure mayhem.' People are loving the Suriya-Trisha combo. And let's be honest, Suriya needs a hit after ‘Retro’ and ‘Kanguva’ didn’t do well. With music by Sai Abhyankkar and RJ Balaji joining the cast, the stakes couldn’t be higher. Karuppu opens worldwide on May 14, 2026.

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