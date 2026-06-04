Cocktail 2 is Bollywood’s COSTLIEST rom-com: Budget, cast fees, box office recovery revealed

Read further on Cocktail 2's Rs 150 crore budget breakdown and how it recovered 50% before release.

Cocktail 2 is Bollywood’s COSTLIEST rom-com: Budget, cast fees, box office recovery revealed

Cocktail 2 hasn’t even landed in theaters, but people are already talking about its big numbers. Starring Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, and Rashmika Mandanna, the film has reportedly recouped half its massive Rs 150 crore budget before release, all thanks to major pre-release deals for streaming, satellite, and music rights. Directed by Homi Adajania, this is the second round for the Cocktail franchise, with a release date locked for June 19, 2026. Last week, the team put out the trailer in Mumbai, and the buzz was instant.

What’s the Budget Breakdown?

Bollywood Hungama reports Cocktail 2 stands among the priciest rom-coms Mumbai has ever put out. Rs 95 crore, they say, covered production; Rs 35 crore went straight to the lead actors; and the last Rs 20 crore is set for publicity and printing. With those hefty non-theatrical deals, about half is already in the bank, even before audiences get their popcorn.

Maddock Films Goes All Out

Producer Dinesh Vijan and Maddock Films clearly aren’t holding back. “It’s not your usual rom-com,” one insider said. The movie’s shot across multiple countries over 70 days, boasting stunning visuals and a major music push. With all that, they’re positioning it as this summer’s big-screen must-watch, something glossy and full of life, not just another love story.

What’s the Film Actually About?

Cocktail 2 updates its brand for a new crowd, diving headfirst into the messy tangle of modern relationships and friendships. The sequel features a whole new set of characters, each struggling with love and connection in a fast-moving world. Expect Homi Adajania’s signature sharp writing, lively chemistry, and a soundtrack built for social media. The team’s keeping the full story quiet, but the trailer teases travel, heartbreak, and a twisted love triangle.

Kriti Shuts Down ‘Lesbian Love Story’ Rumors

There’s been talk online that the film’s secretly about a romance between two women, but Kriti Sanon shut those rumors down at the trailer launch. She called the speculation unfair, saying people wouldn’t bat an eye if it was two guys, why not let two girls just be friends? Homi Adajania chimed in, explaining that because Kriti and Rashmika are close outside of work, fans started imagining things. The team even joked about making an alternate version where their characters end up together, with Shahid as the third wheel, but he made it clear: “That’s not the movie.”

Why This One Matters

The original Cocktail in 2012 became a generational favorite, mostly because of its music and energy. Fourteen years later, Cocktail 2 hopes to catch that lightning again, new faces, new drama, same wild spirit. With Shahid getting back into rom-coms, Kriti riding high from recent hits, and Rashmika bringing her own following, the cast has everyone curious. Add producer Dinesh Vijan’s solid streak with crowd-pleasers, and things look good for a strong June opening.

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