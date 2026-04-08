Cocktail 2: Shahid Kapoor upset with Kriti Sanon, Rashmika Mandanna? Bipasha Basu sparks buzz by reposting THIS rumuour

Why is Bipasha Basu being targeted amid Cocktail 2 controversy? Read on to know what has left Shahid Kapoor upset.

Actress Bipasha Basu is making headlines for a reason she had never expected. The actress is being discussed online after she reposted a social media post that talked about rumours of Shahid Kapoor being upset with his role in his much-anticipated film Cocktail 2. The post was shared by a news portal. However, it was later reported by the actress.

What rumour did Bipasha Basu repost?

The post referred to a chat from Reddit that claimed that O'Romeo star Shahid Kapoor was reportedly “upset” about the manner in which screen time was distributed in the film. If the report is anything to go by, actresses Kriti Sanon and Rashmika Mandanna have crucial roles to essay in the sequel. The post read, "Kriti Sanon is said to have landed the most substantial role, reminiscent of Deepika Padukone’s iconic part in the original, while Rashmika Mandanna reportedly plays a charming character expected to win audience love. The post further suggests that both actresses share a strong bond off-screen and are even keen on collaborating again, possibly in Jee Le Zaraa by Farhan Akhtar. Meanwhile, Shahid Kapoor is alleged to be unhappy with his comparatively subdued role, leading to reported disagreements on set. However, it’s important to note that these claims remain speculative and unconfirmed, with no official statements from the actors or the film’s makers." As soon as Bipasha Basu reposted the post, multiple screenshots started going viral on social media. This further sparked speculation among netizens.

Netizens support Bipasha Basu

Many fans were quick to defend the actress, and said that the repost was likely to be accidental and that the incident has been blown out of proportion. Others too urged people to avoid jumping to conclusions, and called for understanding before judging her intentions.

Cocktail 2 maker unveil Jab Talak first look

Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, and Rashmika Mandanna’s Cocktail 2 has been making headlines after the makers unveiled the first look of the song Jab Talak. The visuals have impressed the viewers as it reminds them of the popular song Tumhi Ho Bandhu from the original Cocktail. The first instalment of Cocktail featured Saif Ali Khan, Deepika Padukone and Dinna Penty. Shahid, Kriti, and Rashmika wins several hearts as they don stylish outfits. But it is their bonhomie and romance that the fans absolutely adore.

Know more about Cocktail 2

Cocktail 2 has been referred to as the spiritual sequel to 2012 blockbuster Cocktail, which featured Saif Ali Khan, Deeoika Padikone, Diana Penty in key roles. Cocktail 2 has been shot at multiple locations, which includes Sicily in Italy and several places in Delhi and North India. A few sequences have been shot at Chhatarpur, Gurugram and South Delhi. Cocktail 2 has been directed by Homi Adajania, produced by Maddock Films and written by Luv Ranjan.

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