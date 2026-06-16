Cocktail 2 to bring extra TADKA? Rajkummar’s Prahaar, Shraddha’s Eetha teasers may screen with Shahid-Kriti film

Read further to know what extra spice you can expect in the cinema when you go to watch Cocktail 2, Here's everything we know so far.

Cocktail 2 to bring extra TADKA? Rajkummar’s Prahaar, Shraddha’s Eetha teasers may screen with Shahid-Kriti film

If you’re grabbing tickets for Cocktail 2 this week, you might get way more than just Shahid, Kriti, and Rashmika on screen. The word in industry circles is that Rajkummar Rao’s Prahaar, The Ujjwal Nikam Story and Shraddha Kapoor’s Eetha could both drop their first teasers alongside the film’s release on June 19. Nothing’s signed off officially, but it’s classic Maddock. They’ve done it with Bhool Chuk Maaf, Stree 2, Thamma attach high-voltage teasers to their biggest releases and let the buzz do its work.

Here’s what’s cooking: Cocktail 2 lands with an A certificate (that’s adult only), which is new for Kriti and just Rashmika’s second after Animal. Shahid, of course, is basically an A-veteran by now. But honestly, the excitement isn’t about the rating. All eyes are on those teasers rumored to play before the film.

Two Teasers, One Big Release Strategy

Maddock Films loves turning teaser drops into mini-events, attach a teaser to a film everyone’s already waiting for, and suddenly you’ve got people talking about three movies instead of one. And with Cocktail 2 already drawing in the crowds (new cast, Homi Adajania directing, sequel to a 2012 rom-com, but messier and starrier), throwing in first looks at Prahaar and Eetha feels like the perfect hype move.

What Is Prahaar – The Ujjwal Nikam Story?

Prahaar has been in the news for a while, Rajkummar Rao plays Ujjwal Nikam, the public prosecutor known for some of India’s biggest criminal trials. If the teaser lands, you’ll probably see Rajkummar in full courtroom mode. The supporting cast’s strong, Wamiqa Gabbi, Jaideep Ahlawat, Sikandar Kher, and the director, Avinash Arun, is back to features after his web series buzz. Expect intensity.

Eetha: Shraddha Kapoor’s Big Transformation

Eetha’s the other big deal. People are calling it Shraddha’s boldest transformation, she plays Tamasha legend Vithabai Narayangaonkar in a gritty, period setting, directed by Laxman Utekar (still riding high off Chhaava’s success). Randeep Hooda and Mohd Zeeshan Ayyub join her. The grapevine says Shraddha’s performance is raw, completely different, this one’s got folk music, drama, the works. Definitely a teaser people will actually want to see.

Why Attaching Teasers Works For Maddock

Trade folks say the final call’s still up in the air, but Maddock’s done this play so often lately it’d almost be a bigger surprise if they didn’t go for it. These teasers need that wider audience and a packed Cocktail 2 show lets Prahaar and Eetha grab attention well beyond their niche, the perfect launchpad.

About Cocktail 2: Adult, Messy, And Star-Studded

A quick side note about Cocktail 2: the film is already buzzing. Kriti’s never done an A-rated movie before, Rashmika’s only on her second, and Shahid is, well, Shahid. The promo trail’s been lively, Kriti literally shielded Rashmika from a fan mob at an event, and Homi Adajania keeps dropping fun BTS content. Fans are primed.

So Will We See The Teasers For Sure?

So, if you’re planning to watch Cocktail 2, better get to your seat early. Even if you’re just there for Shahid and crew, you might come out raving about Rajkummar as Ujjwal Nikam and Shraddha’s big leap as Vithabai. And if you want, I can keep tabs on whether these teasers actually turn up when the film hits screens. Just say the word.

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