Colors TV’s Mahadev and Sons SLAMMED for romanticising domestic violence; Viewers call it toxic: ‘Can’t get away with this anymore’

Read further to know why Viewers accused the makers of romanticising domestic violence and called the portrayal "toxic" and "regressive" on social media. What is going on?

Colors TV’s Mahadev and Sons SLAMMED for romanticising domestic violence; Viewers call it toxic: ‘Can’t get away with this anymore’

Mahadev And Sons is making headlines, and not in a good way. Viewers are furious after a recent Colors TV episode showed Dheeraj (Aasim Khan) slapping Rajji (Garvita Sadhwani) and this wasn’t just a quick flash of drama. He shoved her, intimidated her, and then, somehow, the show tried to spin this violence into a tortured romance. The internet wasn’t having it. Within hours, scenes flooded social media, and people called the show out for selling abuse as love.

What Really Set Everyone Off?

Dheeraj loses it and hits Rajji in the middle of a fight then the show’s tone shifts, making their toxic interaction look like “deep” romantic angst. People online immediately pointed out how wrong this is. “They’re calling domestic violence romance. Can’t believe this is airing,” one person wrote. Another viewer didn’t hold back: “He hurt her and then they romanticized it. He should be in jail, this is disgusting.”

And honestly, the criticism cuts deeper than just this one scene. Plenty of fans are tired of recycled, outdated tropes. Someone tweeted, “The producer’s stuck in the Madhubala era, but audiences have changed. People don’t accept toxic relationships or glorified abuse anymore. You can't just hide behind ‘angst romance’ and get away with it now.” Others went after the network’s formula: “Colors is just tossing in Bhojpuri romance, making their actors go shirtless, and glorifying abuse to scrape TRPs. Glad most viewers aren’t buying it.”

People aren’t fooled, framing violence as love just feels wrong now, especially in 2026. And this show’s had its fair share of controversy already. Not long ago, actor Manasi Salvi walked out, then announced legal action against the producer over her exit. She claimed they accepted her resignation, then tried to backtrack and force a contract renewal. More drama behind the scenes.

But what’s different these days is how fast backlash grows. The old days when soaps could air slap-and-kiss scenes and just call it drama are gone. Audiences have moved on. Social media calls out these storylines instantly, and conversations about consent, abuse, and healthy relationships are everywhere. When a main character hits his partner and the show treats it as a step toward romance, people don’t see love, they see a problem. Fans pointed out that Dheeraj was once Rajji’s protector, which just makes the turn to violence feel even worse. “I can’t believe he’s the same man who defended her,” one viewer said.

Right now, neither Colors TV nor the Mahadev And Sons team has responded to the uproar. The show’s still on air, Monday through Friday, 10 pm IST, but people are waiting to see what happens next. Will the writers address this, or double down? So far, the online reaction is clear: viewers want accountability, not romance built on abuse. And this mess raises a bigger question for television in 2026, if viewers reject these dated, toxic plots, why are writers still churning them out?

Stay tuned to BollywoodLife for the latest scoops and updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, South, TV and Web-Series.

