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Crowd goes CRAZY for Salman Khan’s cameo in Raja Shivaji, watch viral video

When Raja Shivaji opened in theaters on Friday, May 1, no one expected Salman Khan to steal the spotlight with a secret cameo. Read further to know how fans are reacting to the big reveal.

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By: Vaishnavi Tripathi | Published: May 1, 2026 4:31 PM IST
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Crowd goes CRAZY for Salman Khan’s cameo in Raja Shivaji, watch viral video

When Raja Shivaji opened in theaters on Friday, May 1, no one expected Salman Khan to steal the spotlight with a secret cameo. But that’s exactly what happened. The second he appeared on screen, people lost their minds whistles, cheers, and that unmistakable excitement only a true superstar can bring.

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Salman Steps In as Jiva Mahala, Shakes Up the Film

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Salman takes on the role of Jiva Mahala, Shivaji Maharaj’s devoted bodyguard. He walks in wearing a bright orange turban and kurta, a sword in his hand, a tilak shining on his forehead, and a bold moustache. At 60, he stands tall next to Riteish Deshmukh’s Shivaji, throwing out powerful Marathi dialogues without missing a beat.

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Honestly, nobody saw this coming. The whole thing was kept under wraps, so when fans caught that first glimpse, they went absolutely nuts. Social media is already packed with videos from those first morning shows, people screaming, clapping, whistling, and soaking in the moment. For a lot of viewers, it’s the bit they’ll remember most.

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A post shared by Riteish Deshmukh (@riteishd)


Fans Can’t Stop Talking About It

Online, it sounds like chaos in the best way. One fan wrote, “Screen presence of #SalmanKhan in cameo is so huge in Raja Shivaji… he literally nailed it.” Another said, “#SalmanKhan as JIVA MAHAL in #RajaShivaji. Riteish Deshmukh really brings out Salman Khan’s INTENSE SCREEN PRESENCE in this one… What a FIERY CAMEO…!!!”

Someone else just put it simply: “Just saw the cameo. What a powerful visual! What a look—pure iconic stuff by Salman Khan. As Jiva Mahala in #RajaShivaji… absolutely loved it! Theatres are going to explode with whistles & claps!” Those clips say it all, Salman, standing shoulder-to-shoulder with Riteish, looking fierce and unstoppable. The cameo’s short, but it packs a punch.

More on ‘Raja Shivaji’

This film is all about Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj’s life, with Riteish Deshmukh not only directing and writing but playing Shivaji himself. You can tell how much this project matters to him, the scale is huge. The buzz is, Raja Shivaji cost nearly Rs 100 crore to make, which makes it the priciest Marathi movie so far. It’s available in both Marathi and Hindi, so it’s reaching everyone.

The cast is stacked: besides Riteish and Salman, there’s Genelia Deshmukh, Abhishek Bachchan, Vidya Balan, Mahesh Manjrekar, Sachin Khedekar, Boman Irani, Bhagyashree, Fardeen Khan, Jitendra Joshi, and Amol Gupte. Riteish’s son, Rahyl Deshmukh, even steps in as young Shivaji for his first movie role.

A Secret That Paid Off

The best part? No one spoiled Salman’s cameo. There were no hints in trailers or promo material, nothing. In a world where nothing stays hidden, the surprise landed perfectly. Judging by how people are reacting, the gamble worked. Raja Shivaji is out now. If you listen to the crowd reactions online, just catching that Salman Khan moment in a packed theater is worth a ticket on its own.

Stay tuned to BollywoodLife for the latest scoops and updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, South, TV and Web-Series.

About the Author

Vaishnavi Tripathi

Vaishnavi Tripathi

Vaishnavi Tripathi is a media student with a passion for writing across a wide range of subjects. She always has something to say about culture, cinema, and entertainment. She studied Mass Communication at Chitkara University and began her professional journey in marketing and media. Currently, she is working with BollywoodLife, where she continues to explore and express her perspectives on entertainment.

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