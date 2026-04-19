Dacoit Box Office Day 10: Adivi Shesh-Mrunal Thakur's film records SLIGHT growth but continues to struggle

Dacoit: A Love Story, starring Adivi Sesh and Mrunal Thakur, is still hanging in there at the box office, Read further to know the Day 10 Box office collection of the movie amidst all the new movies.

Dacoit: A Love Story, starring Adivi Sesh and Mrunal Thakur, is still hanging in there at the box office but let’s be real, it’s not moving as quickly as it did during its opening week. On day 10, the film pulled in about ₹0.67 crore, screening in 593 shows across India. So far, Dacoit’s gross India collections hit ₹36.40 crore. The net sits at ₹31.27 crore, though there’s a chance the final numbers for day 10 might bump that up just a bit.

The film came out of the gate strong. Day one brought in ₹6.55 crore, and the first weekend stayed steady with collections topping ₹6 crore on both Saturday and Sunday. After that, things slowed down quite a lot. Weekdays brought a big drop, and the numbers didn’t really pick back up in week two. Part of the slowdown’s thanks to new releases at the box office. Bhooth Bangla, for example, grabbed a bigger chunk of the audience and more screens so Dacoit’s buzz just hasn’t kept pace with its opening days.

Even with the sluggish pace in India, Dacoit picked up speed overseas. International earnings have already hit about ₹12.80 crore, which pushes its worldwide total close to ₹50 crore.

The story itself is a mix of romance and revenge, following a dangerous ex-convict and a mysterious woman whose lives collide. Alongside Sesh and Thakur in the leads, you’ve got Anurag Kashyap, Prakash Raj, Atul Kulkarni, and Sunil turning up in key supporting roles. Shaneil Deo directs.

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