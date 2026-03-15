Danish Pandor’s EXPLOSIVE review of Ranveer Singh-starrer Dhurandhar 2 goes VIRAL, drops major hint about Aditya Dhar's film’s biggest secret

Danish Pandor essays the role of Uzair Baloch in Dhurandhar. The actor - who will be seen in Dhurandhar 2 - shared his thought on Ranveer Singh and Aditya Dhar in a recent chat.

Danish Pandor was successful in grabbing everyone's attention with his flawless portrayal of Uzair Baloch in Aditya Dhar’s Dhurandhar. In the final moments of Dhurandhar, crime lord Rehman Dakait's younger brother Uzair rushes to the hospital to meet the former. Uzair fails to control his emotions as he breaks down in Hamza's arms. Uzair is oblivious of the fact that the man who tries to console him is responsible for his brother's death. This sequence clearly states that Uzair's story is far from over. Even though Danish had few scenes in Dhurandhar, he was impactful in building operational framework of the criminal gang. He follow orders given by Rehman Dakait, and develops a strong bonhomie with Hamza. Ahead of Dhurandhar 2 release, know what Danish Pandor has to say about the film, filmmaker Aditya Dhar, his bond with Ranveer Singh and many other thing.

Danish Pandor confident about Dhurandhar 2's success?

On being asked if Dhurandhar 2 will be a bigger hit, Danish said, "I can vouch for that. Bahut saari cheezein hai Dhurandhar 2 mei". The actor also lauded the film's script. "It is so beautifully written by Aditya sir," he said, adding "Ram Gopal sir is actually right. It is humungous. Aditya sir is a big fan of Ram Gopal Varma. He has seen Shiva 13-15 times." In an earlier interview too, Danish had called Aditya Dhar, "captain of the ship" and admitted that he would never stop thanking the filmmaker for giving me this opportunity, holding him throughout, and believing in his craft. He told IANS, “The clarity and vision that he has towards his stories is inspiring, to say the least."

What has Danish Pandor said about Ranveer Singh?

In a recent chat with Faridoon Shahryar, Danish Pandor spoke about his bond with Ranveer Singh. "Ranveer Singh is pure love. Woh massy energy toh hai hi. but he is pure love. He took care of me. I had all scenes with him. About 95% scenes of mine are with Ranveer. He is such a secure and selfless actor. I mean he used to give me so many inputs like 'Tu isko aise karle'. He lets other actors to shine and take the screen space. This can only happen when you are confident about your own self. Ranveer is very confident about his craft." On being asked if Dhurandhar 2 will see his character Uzair Baloch getting into a fight with Hamza (played by Ranveer), Danish says, "Kuch nahi pata. Mujhe kuch nahi pata."

Dhurandhar 2’s Irish Censor Board certification details go viral

The Irish film board has granted 18 rating to the film. This means it should be viewed only by adult viewers. The rating also suggests that the film comes with strong action scenes, massive violence, harsh language, and a few sequences of mild nudity. Dhurandhar - which had released in December - too was given adult certificate when it released last year.

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