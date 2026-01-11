Deeksha Gulati RESPONDS to trolls after accusing boyfriend Udit Rajput of Infidelity: ‘This isn’t a…’

Deeksha Gulati recently opened up about the negativity she and Udit Rajput have been facing after she accused her boyfriend of cheating on her. Read on.

Popular social media influencer Deeksha Gulati recently sparked controversy after she accused her boyfriend and influencer Udit Rajput of infidelity. A few days back, the influencer made claims during an Instagram live. She broke into tears as she narrated her painful story. After being trolled for the same, she shared an official statement to address the negativity around her and urged her followers to not to troll her and Udit Rajput. She also mentioned that her intention to share the statement is to bring peace and to close the chapter for all. Here is what she said.

Deeksha Gulati said, “I am sharing this with the intention of bringing peace and closing this chapter. What happened between us is acknowledged, and I don't want to add anything more to it. At the end of the day. We're all human, and I simply shared my feelings in a moment of vulnerability.”

The influencer continued, “This isn't a publicity stunt. Everyone makes mistakes, and no one should face extreme negativity or threats for them. I do not want social media to decide what anyone deserves. Udit has faced enough hate, and I do not support it. This situation does not define him. And I choose to remember the good memories we shared.”

“I humbly request everyone to stop engaging with hateful content and let this end here. I am choosing peace, healing, and closure. Thank you for choosing kindness,” she added. Deeksha also turned off her comment section to avoid any kind of dramatic scene. Later the post was made unavailable.

What did Deeksha Gulati say about Udit Rajput?

In live interaction, the influencer said that Udit was involved with another woman while he was in a relationship with her. She also alleged that he used her for personal fame. Deeksha revealed that she also introduced Udit to her parents and the discussion about the marriage also happened. When her father asked her if she wanted to marry her, she said, “yes”.

In her live session, she said in Hindi, “I even tried to harm myself for him. I did everything possible, and this is what I got in return.” She also accused Udit for her emotional manipulation. She said, “Only use women for their benefit.” Deeksha Gulati claimed that Udit exploited her popularity and public image while he was involved with someone else. She was emotional and expressed her anger and urged her followers to support her.

