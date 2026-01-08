Grok scrutinizes Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt and Shraddha Kapoor’s VIRAL party photos but allows bikini image prompt

Deepika Padukone's recent photos with Alia Bhatt and Shraddha Kapoor are being slammed for a valid reason. Read on to know why photos have left everyone miffed.

Bollywood actresses Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt and Shraddha Kapoor have found themselves trapped in AI-driven trend on X, formerly called Twitter. On the micro-blogging platform, users are resorting to AI tools to put out fake and misleading photos of popular faces from the showbiz industry. In the latest incident, several AI- generated photos of popular actresses have gone viral on social media. In the aforementioned photos, three actresses - Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt, Shraddha Kapoor are seen partying together. However, there is no reality in the said photos.

How did Grok react to viral photos?

When a user enquired Grok, X’s AI chatbot, if the photos were real or AI-generated, the tool explained that the photos were not genuine. Grok replied, “These images of Deepika Padukone at a party with Alia Bhatt and Shraddha Kapoor are AI-generated or edited. Fact-checks from Latestly and other sources note no verified event, inconsistent details, and AI artifacts. Deepika was actually in New York on her birthday.”

Omg ? ! #Bollywood party. And look at what deepika doing, pic.twitter.com/NNTOqfOIGw — Aishwarya Vibes (@Aishwarya_Vibes) January 7, 2026

Even though Grok clarified, the situation turned worse when another user tagged Grok and put out a prompt that read, “Dress them in bikinis.” Grok was quick to respond by sharing bikini-clad photos of the actresses. as expected, the photos left many miffed.

How have netizens reacted?

One comment read, "Funny how most people aren’t able to figure it’s AI, AI has really evolved beyond imagination in image generation." Another fan posted, "It's funny to think people are taking AI lightly, when AI has already surpassed 'imagination' in image generation!" A few other comments mentioned, "It's AI... Focus on Sharadha's heels ?... Kbhi black kabhi silver", "Don’t share such stupid AI stuff..don’t misinterpret people" and "It’s AI you silly woman."

Shockingly, a user asked for bikini photos and AI quickly turned them so.

The current AI bikini trend on X may seem harmless to many, but it isn't. It raises ethical concerns as generating revealing photos - of not just public figures but also commoners - is just a prompt away. In a few cases, some have also used real images and asked AI models to either remove clothes or change them.

