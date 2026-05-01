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Deepika Padukone and SRK's photos from King's sets LEAKED? All you need to know

Director Siddharth Anand is asking for a little patience after some behind-the-scenes shots from his upcoming film King, featuring Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone managed to leak online and spread everywhere. Read further to know what the director is requesting to the fans.

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By: Vaishnavi Tripathi | Published: May 1, 2026 3:58 PM IST
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Deepika Padukone and SRK's photos from King's sets LEAKED? All you need to know

The photos came from the film’s South Africa shoot. You see SRK and Deepika holding hands, surrounded by the hustle of the crew. It didn’t take long for these images to pile up on X and fan pages, with fans buzzing nonstop about what’s coming.

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Siddharth Anand’s Appeal to the Fans

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King is directed by Siddharth Anand features Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, Suhana Khan and others. The film is set to release on December 24.

On May 1, Siddharth jumped onto X to address things head-on. He asked fans not to share or repost any unofficial photos or videos from the set. “The team is working around the clock to make sure everyone gets the best experience possible,” he wrote. “Let’s all wait for the big surprise in theaters and let the official team share things when they’re ready. Thanks for all the love and support.”

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Big Names on the Cast List

King is already one of the most anticipated movies for 2026. SRK and Deepika are leading the charge, but it’s also Suhana Khan’s big move to the big screen after her Netflix run with The Archies in 2024. The film ropes in a pretty impressive cast: Abhishek Bachchan, Anil Kapoor, Jackie Shroff, Arshad Warsi, Rani Mukerji, Jaideep Ahlawat, Akshay Oberoi, Raghav Juyal, and Abhay Verma.

Mark Your Calendar, Christmas 2026

King lands in theaters on December 24, 2026. Siddharth’s main point? He wants the movie’s surprises saved for the big screen, just as the team planned. So for now, he’s keeping it simple, no spoilers, just let the magic unfold when the time comes.

Stay tuned to BollywoodLife for the latest scoops and updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, South, TV and Web-Series.

About the Author

Vaishnavi Tripathi

Vaishnavi Tripathi

Vaishnavi Tripathi is a media student with a passion for writing across a wide range of subjects. She always has something to say about culture, cinema, and entertainment. She studied Mass Communication at Chitkara University and began her professional journey in marketing and media. Currently, she is working with BollywoodLife, where she continues to explore and express her perspectives on entertainment.

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