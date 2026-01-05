Deepika Padukone celebrates birthday with fans, cuts cake and sings...; netizens IMPRESSED [Viral Video]

Before the celebrations, Deepika Padukone went to New York to celebrate the New Year together with her husband, actor Ranveer Singh. The pair took the opportunity to party up the success of Ranveer's movie Dhurandhar as well, during the trip.

Deepika Padukone Birthday: The birthday celebration of actress Deepika Padukone turned out to be a big treat for her fans, with photos and videos from the event now circulating on social media. The actress organised a meet-and-greet with her fans in Mumbai a day before her birthday, thus making the event a heartwarming celebration. A report from The Times of India says that Deepika came back a little earlier than planned from her holiday to personally meet a select group of fans. During the celebration, she had a cake-cutting session with them and just like her fans who sang the song from her cult film Om Shanti Om, she too was very happy and a bit emotional. For the occasion, Deepika was in a brown sweater and the same tinge of colour on her lips; hence, her look was very simple but classy and admirably so. Fans were really drawn to its soft allure.

Deepika's recent New York trip with...

Before the celebrations, Deepika Padukone went to New York to celebrate the New Year together with her husband, actor Ranveer Singh. The pair took the opportunity to party up the success of Ranveer's movie Dhurandhar as well, during the trip. Their photos and videos from the New York vacation went viral in no time, and fans from all over the world liked the appearance of the stars on social media.

Deepika’s choice to share her birthday with fans once more underlined her connection with her audience, which made the event even more memorable.

Deepika stepped into acting with...

It is important to point out that Deepika's first appearance in a movie was in 2007, and the movie was Om Shanti Om, in which Shah Rukh Khan played the main role. The movie was a great success, which contributed greatly to Deepika's popularity. Her performance got good reviews.

Deepika Padukone movies

Deepika Padukone has made her mark in the film industry with amazing performances in different movies like Pathaan, Gehraiyaan, Zero, Padmaavat, Piku, Happy New Year, Chennai Express, Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, Race 2, Fighter, Cocktail, Love Aaj Kal, and Chandni Chowk to China. Most recently, she was a part of Singham Again, and just before that, she was in the futuristic movie Kalki 2898 AD.

Deepika Padukone work front

As for the future, Deepika has two big films lined up. One of them is the much-hyped King, where, along with her, Shah Rukh Khan, Suhana Khan, and Abhishek Bachchan will also play important roles. The other one will be a Telugu film AA22xA6. The shooting for both of these movies is already in progress, which is why the audience is eagerly waiting to see her on the big screen again.

Stay tuned to BollywoodLife for the latest scoops and updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, South, TV and Web-Series.



Read more