Deepika Padukone FILMS Hilton campaign in blue pantsuit during pregnancy, weeks after King shoot with SRK

Read further to know why Deepika Padukone's Hilton ad shoot in Bengaluru went viral during her pregnancy.

Deepika Padukone FILMS Hilton campaign in blue pantsuit during pregnancy, weeks after King shoot with SRK

Deepika Padukone is right back in the thick of things, this time on set in Bengaluru, and fans can’t get enough. Clips from her latest ad shoot are all over social media, and people are straight-up celebrating her because here she is, visibly pregnant, still working like it’s no big deal. Ever since she and Ranveer Singh announced they’re expecting their second child, there’s been a different kind of spotlight on her, but if you peek at these videos, she isn’t missing a beat. She’s grinning, joking with the crew, and totally dialed in. You see the side of Deepika everyone loves laid back, in the moment, clearly happy to be doing what she does. She hasn’t slowed down. Actually, the mood on set seems totally normal: focused, friendly, and buzzing with that classic Deepika energy. Her fans jumped into the comments, calling her inspiring, a class act, and just really admiring that she’s working through this part of her life on her own terms.

What was Deepika filming in Bengaluru?

This time, it’s a new campaign for Hilton. She’s Hilton’s global ambassador, so naturally, she’s front and center, this time in a sharp blue pantsuit, running through the shoot, chatting with the team in between takes, and keeping things light and fans noticed. Sure, they loved her look, but more than that, they noticed her attitude. She’s out there, pregnant and present, not making a fuss, not turning her pregnancy into a headline, just showing up and getting the job done. To a lot of people, that’s the real flex.

The timing’s wild, too. She just finished a packed shooting schedule for King in Cape Town with Shah Rukh Khan, then zipped right back to India for this. Anytime SRK and Deepika team up, excitement goes through the roof. After Pathaan and Chennai Express, that duo guarantees attention. Fans analyze every snippet from the King set, scouring for clues because the team’s been super secretive about the plot. The Cape Town stint sounded grueling too, with major chunks of the movie shot there. Some set photos leaked online and sent people into a frenzy, but the director quickly reminded everyone to keep a lid on spoilers. The curiosity’s not dying down one bit.

[Pic] Deepika Padukone and Shah Rukh Khan on the sets of #King pic.twitter.com/yOTaaiGt3J — Deepika Padukone FC (@DeepikaPFC) April 30, 2026

King isn’t exactly a low-key project. Besides SRK and Deepika, the cast includes Suhana Khan in her big-screen debut post, The Archies, plus Abhishek Bachchan, Arshad Warsi, Rani Mukerji, and Jaideep Ahlawat. With that lineup, it’s no wonder everyone’s talking about it. The filmmakers are holding back all the big plot points for the big screen, and honestly, that just makes fans more eager.

What’s next for Deepika: Raaka with Allu Arjun

And Deepika’s not stopping there, next up is Raaka with Allu Arjun. This is their first film together, directed by Atlee and produced by Sun Pictures. The names attached? Massive. Atlee knows how to pull off crowd-pleasers, and Allu Arjun’s appeal is pan-India. Add Deepika, and it’s guaranteed to draw eyes. For anyone who loves big, commercial movies, this one’s already circled on the calendar. But back to Bengaluru, people online are all saying the same thing: Deepika’s absolutely owning it. This isn’t about one fancy campaign or even her blue suit. It’s that she’s continuing to be everywhere, working, traveling, and staying visible, pregnancy or not. For a lot of people, that’s what makes her stand out.

With King in post-production and Raaka coming up, Deepika’s not slowing down anytime soon. This ad shoot is just another stop on a busy road, and if these behind-the-scenes moments say anything, it’s that she’s handling it all with total ease.

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