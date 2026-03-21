Deepika Padukone joins Rishabh Rikhiram’s live performance with in-laws, wins fans' praises

Deepika Padukone recently attended a live sitar performance of Rishabh Rikhiram Sharma where her simplicity and elegance caught everyone's attention. Read on to know more.

On one hand, Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar: The Revenge is doing great at the box office; on the other hand, his wife Deepika Padukone was seen at a special event. Deepika recently attended a live sitar performance where her simplicity and elegance caught everyone's attention. Many photos and videos from the event are going viral on social media.

Deepika appeared in the live sitar show; this special music event was organized by the famous sitar player Rishabh Rikhiram Sharma. The name of the show was "Sitar for Mental Health," which was aimed at making people aware of mental health. Deepika looked gorgeous in a maroon and gold outfit. She tied her hair in a sleek bun and completed her look with long earrings.

Watch the video here:

Deepika was accompanied by her mother-in-law, Anju Bhavnani, and sister-in-law Ritika Bhavnani at the event. Fans were delighted to see the trio together. They are being praised a lot on social media. People are appreciating Deepika's simplicity and bonding with her family.

Who was present at Rishabh Rikhiram Sharma’s event?

The event was held in Mumbai, which was also attended by many Bollywood stars. These included Kareena Kapoor Khan, Saif Ali Khan, Karisma Kapoor, Amrita Arora, Karan Johar, and many others. All the stars were there for this particular purpose and tried to spread awareness about mental health.

All about Deepika Padukone

It's no secret that Deepika Padukone herself talks openly about mental health issues. She has shared her thoughts on the subject many times and tries to make people aware. Therefore, her presence at the event was quite natural.

All about Dhurandhar

Dhurandhar: The Revenge stars R Madhavan, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal, and Rakesh Bedi in pivotal roles. The total collection of Dhurandhar 2 in two days has reached about Rs 220 crore, while Ustaad Bhagat Singh has earned about Rs 44 crore. The film is directed by Aditya Dhar and released in theatres on March 19, 2026. The film part, which is Dhurandhar, was also a Bollywood blockbuster with earnings of over Rs 1300 crore. Now, according to trade experts, the sequel of Ranveer Singh's spy thriller might cross Rs 2000 crore at the box office.

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