Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh make FIRST public appearance after second pregnancy news, keeps low profile [Viral Video]

Following the announcement of their second child, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh made a rare public appearance. At Mumbai Airport, the pair avoided taking pictures and maintained a low profile.

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh revealed their second pregnancy with a cute picture of their daughter, Dua Padukone Singh, clutching a positive pregnancy test on April 19. A few days later, maintaining a low profile, the soon-to-be parents made a public appearance on Tuesday morning, April 28. The pair was spotted by paparazzi at the airport in Mumbai, but they did not stop to pose; instead, they went right into the terminal to board their flight. It's still unclear if they were traveling together on a business trip or taking a vacation.

Deepika looks uber cool in blue co-ord set

Deepika added a splash of colour with bright yellow sneakers while dressing casually in an oversized cobalt blue co-ord outfit with matching straight-fit pants. Her hair was pulled back in a tidy ponytail, and she accessorised the ensemble with a purse and brown sunglasses.

Ranveer keeps it casual yet funky

Ranveer, who seemed to be watching out for his expectant wife, trailed closely behind her while dressing simply in an oversized white T-shirt and loose, multi-pocketed blue cargo pants. He accessorised with dark sunglasses and a black crossbody purse.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

Deepika Padukone work front

Deepika will reunite with Shah Rukh Khan in King, her first big-screen appearance since the birth of her daughter Dua in 2024. The film, directed by Siddharth Anand, also stars SRK's daughter Suhana Khan, Rani Mukerji, Anil Kapoor, Jackie Shroff, Abhay Verma, Abhishek Bachchan, Arshad Warsi, and Jaideep Ahlawat. The film's release date is December 24, 2026.

The actress will next appear with Allu Arjun in Atlee's Raaka.

Ranveer Singh work front

On the other hand, Ranveer most recently appeared in Aditya Dhar's Dhurandhar: The Revenge. Sanjay Dutt, R. Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, Sara Arjun, and Rakesh Bedi were among the other actors who appeared in the movie.

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